Capcom apologizes for ray tracing being removed from Resident Evil 2 & 3 remakes on Steam A perplexing bug saw options for ray tracing removed from the Steam versions of the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes.

One of the bigger stories in the Resident Evil community over the last week has been the sudden and odd disappearance of ray tracing options on Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes on Steam. Seemingly taken out of the game without any announcement, players cried foul at this matter, sharing prove in various threads and forums on the matter. Capcom has taken notice and issued an official statement on the matter, apologizing for removal of the options and promising that they will return in the next update as soon as possible.

Capcom officially answered to the ray tracing controversy on RE2 and RE3 remakes on Steam via the Resident Evil Games Twitter on April 18, 2023. According to Capcom, removal of the features was an accident and wasn’t supposed to happen. Not only that, Capcom also acknowledged another issue in audio where apparently the 3D Audio option was also not appearing. Capcom went on to claim that it intends to address these matters in a future update and apologized for inconveniences to players.

Capcom claims the removal of ray tracing from the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes was a mistake that will be addressed in a future update.

Source: Capcom

Resident Evil 2 and 3 have had ray tracing since a next-gen upgrade back in March 2022 that brought new features to the games to take better advantage of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S hardware. The games were already impeccable, but the new features like ray tracing and 3D Audio brought them to the next level. As such, it has been jarring for players that suddenly found themselves without the option.

Nonetheless, it seems the noise among the community was enough that Capcom has heard and will be doing something about ray tracing in Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes soon. Stay tuned as we await an official update on this matter.