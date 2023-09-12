New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple reinvents iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max with Action Button & titanium enclosure

Apple states that the new iPhone 15 models will be the lightest Pros yet.
Donovan Erskine
Apple
As expected, the iPhone 15 was the major announcement at today’s Apple Event. In addition to the standard model of the phone, Apple also revealed the Pro and Pro Max models of the iPhone 15. Equipped with a titanium enclosure and a customizable Action Button, we finally have the details for the next high-end iPhones.

The iPhone 15’s new Action Button replaces the mute slider on the device’s left side. It can be programmed to perform a plethora of functions, like calling a Lyft, toggling the flashlight, or opening an app. Of course, you could just opt to use it for muting and unmuting your device. Apple also spent a lot of time spotlighting the device’s titanium enclosure, which should give it a durable design, while making it the lightest iPhone Pro model to date.

Four iPhone 15 Pros.

Source: Apple

Similar to the standard iPhone 15 models, the Pro and Pro Max will adopt USB-C charging and sport the new A17 chip. The 48mp camera includes 24, 28, and 35mm lenses. While touting the device’s gaming capabilities, Apple revealed that Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 Remake are coming to iPhone.

The iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) starts at $999 USD and the Pro Max (256GB) will start at $1199. Both phones will be available for pre-order starting Friday, September 15. The phones will be available in stores beginning on Friday, September 22. In addition to new phones, Apple also revealed the newest iteration on the Apple Watch during the event.

