New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Apple Watch Series 9 with Double Tap revealed at Special Event

The Apple Watch Series 9 is coming to wrists around the world this fall.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest iteration of the tech company’s wearable. Set to be released this fall, it features a host of incremental upgrades on last year’s model, as well as some interesting new features. This includes Double Tap, which will allow users to control the device with a single hand.

Touted as Apple’s first carbon-neutral product, the Apple Watch Series 9 was showcased at the start of the September 2023 event. Featuring the new S9 SiP, the wearable is said to be the fastest yet from Apple. Similar to its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 9 will also pack crash detection and advanced cycle tracking.

Two Apple Watch Series 9s exchanging contact information.

Source: Apple

Most notably, the Apple Watch Series 9 introduces Double Tap, a feature that lets users control the watch with a single hand. If you’re working, doing chores, or anything else that ties up your other hand, you can tap your fingers together to activate the primary button on the Apple Watch. This can be used to answer and end calls or pull up the Smart Deck. The Series 9 also includes improvements to Find My with precision locating, which will tell you precisely how far you are from your device.

The Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS will start at $399, and the version with GPS and cellular will start at $499. Today’s showcase also included the reveal of the iPhone 15 and its family of devices. For more Apple news, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola