Apple Watch Series 9 with Double Tap revealed at Special Event The Apple Watch Series 9 is coming to wrists around the world this fall.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest iteration of the tech company’s wearable. Set to be released this fall, it features a host of incremental upgrades on last year’s model, as well as some interesting new features. This includes Double Tap, which will allow users to control the device with a single hand.

Touted as Apple’s first carbon-neutral product, the Apple Watch Series 9 was showcased at the start of the September 2023 event. Featuring the new S9 SiP, the wearable is said to be the fastest yet from Apple. Similar to its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 9 will also pack crash detection and advanced cycle tracking.



Source: Apple

Most notably, the Apple Watch Series 9 introduces Double Tap, a feature that lets users control the watch with a single hand. If you’re working, doing chores, or anything else that ties up your other hand, you can tap your fingers together to activate the primary button on the Apple Watch. This can be used to answer and end calls or pull up the Smart Deck. The Series 9 also includes improvements to Find My with precision locating, which will tell you precisely how far you are from your device.

The Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS will start at $399, and the version with GPS and cellular will start at $499. Today’s showcase also included the reveal of the iPhone 15 and its family of devices. For more Apple news, Shacknews has you covered.