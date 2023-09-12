iPhone 15 & AirPods with USB-C revealed at Special Event Apple followed up on rumors to add USB-C charging to its latest line of mobile devices.

At Apple’s Wonderlust Special Event, we expected to see the unveiling of the new iPhone 15, and the company came through. The iPhone 15 has been revealed with a number of variants, offering users the latest technology Apple has to offer in a mobile device. Perhaps just as importantly, Apple answered to rumors that it would fit USB-C ports and charging into its new devices. However, perhaps unexpected is that Apple also revealed that its AirPods would also get a USB-C port.

Apple revealed the iPhone 15 and a wealth of details about it during the Wonderlust Special Event presentation on September 12, 2023. The iPhone 15 starts with an A16 Bionic chip from Apple Silicon under the hood. This paves the way for better performance in a variety of Apple features, including the 48MP main camera, allowing for vivid photos and up to 4K60 HDR Video Out. It also features a Dynamic Island that works with various apps to offer you expandable details and all-day battery life. The iPhone 15 will start at $799 USB for a 128GB model while a better iPhone 15 Plus will start at $899. These devices will launch on September 22, 2023, and pre-orders open on September 15.

Source: Apple

Perhaps the most notable change in the new line of iPhone 15 products is the new USB-C port. All versions of the iPhone 15 will now feature the port and allow for charging via USB-C charging devices. This follows the recently implemented laws passed by the European Union that demand that all mobile devices within the region move towards a universal charging standard in USB-C ports. Apple previously signaled that it would comply with these laws to ensure that its products remain in circulation without penalty worldwide. Apple followed by sharing that the latest version of AirPods will also have a USB-C port for charging on the charging cradle.

With the iPhone 15 line revealed and USB-C ports confirmed in the new iPhones, AirPods, and further Apple mobile devices, we can look forward to seeing these devices launch later in the year. Stay tuned for more details as they drop right here at Shacknews.