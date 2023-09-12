Watch the September 2023 Apple Event here Here's how you can watch the iPhone 15 reveal event.

The time has come for Apple’s annual fall event. Nicknamed “Wonderlust,” this is where we expect the company to reveal the iPhone 15, the latest in its line of smartphones. It’s going to be a big one, and if you have any remote interest in Apple or the technology industry, you won’t want to miss it. Here’s how you can watch the September 2023 Apple Event.

Watch the September 2023 Apple Event

The Wonderlust Apple Event will take place today, September 12, at 10am PT/1pm ET. It’s being streamed on the Apple website as well as the company’s YouTube channel. These fall events traditionally last for two hours.

As for what to expect from the event, the iPhone 15 is at the top of the list. Apple almost always announces the new iPhone during its fall presentations, and the iPhone 15 has been heavily rumored for months. Several reports have claimed that the phone will transition from the Lightning Cable to USB-C. Of course, the iPhone 15 won’t be the end of Apple’s offerings today. We’ll also be looking out for news in the world of Mac, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

That’s how you can watch the September 2023 Apple Event. If you can’t tune in, we here at Shacknews will be reporting all of the biggest stories and announcements out of the event on our Apple topic page.