Watch the September 2023 Apple Event here

Here's how you can watch the iPhone 15 reveal event.
Donovan Erskine
20

The time has come for Apple’s annual fall event. Nicknamed “Wonderlust,” this is where we expect the company to reveal the iPhone 15, the latest in its line of smartphones. It’s going to be a big one, and if you have any remote interest in Apple or the technology industry, you won’t want to miss it. Here’s how you can watch the September 2023 Apple Event.

The Wonderlust Apple Event will take place today, September 12, at 10am PT/1pm ET. It’s being streamed on the Apple website as well as the company’s YouTube channel. These fall events traditionally last for two hours.

As for what to expect from the event, the iPhone 15 is at the top of the list. Apple almost always announces the new iPhone during its fall presentations, and the iPhone 15 has been heavily rumored for months. Several reports have claimed that the phone will transition from the Lightning Cable to USB-C. Of course, the iPhone 15 won’t be the end of Apple’s offerings today. We’ll also be looking out for news in the world of Mac, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

That’s how you can watch the September 2023 Apple Event. If you can’t tune in, we here at Shacknews will be reporting all of the biggest stories and announcements out of the event on our Apple topic page.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  Shacknews
    reply
    September 12, 2023 7:30 AM

    September 12, 2023 7:30 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch the September 2023 Apple Event here

    • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 7:35 AM

      My body wallet is ready

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 9:32 AM

      Sounds like they've got a pretty good new chip for the watches that will boost performance and batter life. I think I am going to jump on an Ultra Watch 2. My Apple Watch 4 is starting to get long in the tooth.

    • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 12, 2023 9:44 AM

      Normally I upgrade every 2 years, but I dunno my 12 Pro still seems totally fine

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 9:48 AM

      I want usb-c but honestly my 13 Pro is still overkill for a phone

    • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 9:50 AM

      I’m intruigued, desperate to replace my iPhone 12 mini with a pro model.

    • digweed014 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:03 AM

      Apple thread?

      https://www.apple.com/apple-events/event-stream/

      • funnynamehere legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 12, 2023 10:06 AM

        Would like a refined and better watch Ultra. I need to replace my Series 3 sometime soon.

      • Korban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 12, 2023 10:08 AM

        prayer hands are Tim's new thing... can't unsee that now

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 12, 2023 10:09 AM

        Watch looks the same. I thought the rumors were a big change?

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:04 AM

      These people were saved by Apple. Thank you Apple

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:09 AM

      This is the lamest watch update ever

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:11 AM

      Moving more Siri processing onto the watch is a nice improvement.

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:11 AM

      Local execution of Siri would be great if Siri was any good

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:13 AM

      Wider range of brightness on the watch screen is nice.

    • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:14 AM

      There is something really weird about the way Jeff (watch exec who is in the pier) looks uncanny valley-esque.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 12, 2023 10:18 AM

        It's because the depth of field is so narrow I think

        • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 12, 2023 10:19 AM

          Yeah probably, also he just has a robotic quality that doesn’t help either.

    • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:15 AM

      double tap seems cool

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:16 AM

      You can answer your phone by double tapping your fingers while rock climbing! lol.

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:17 AM

      Double tap is interesting in the context of VR. Facebook long ago was working on a wrist strap to measure gestures like this so you could do things like type on a virtual keyboard without relying on cameras to recognize gestures.

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:18 AM

      This bit they are doing is dumb.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 12, 2023 10:20 AM

        I think it's kinda amusing. Better than most of their bits

      • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 12, 2023 10:20 AM

        Yeah was gonna say, how carbon neutral is FoxCon?

        • redshak legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 12, 2023 10:23 AM

          Apple products are made in a San Francisco Fruit Orchid, not a Chinese factory!

      • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 12, 2023 10:20 AM

        tim is nervous hes just like us

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 12, 2023 10:21 AM

        Stuff you do when your product announcement doesn’t fill enough time

      • funnynamehere legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 12, 2023 10:22 AM

        I like it better than the bullet point slide of their environmental responsibility they usually do. Cringe but cute enough to keep my interest.

      • onlyamusinganecdotes
        reply
        September 12, 2023 10:24 AM

        I am a diehard Apple fanboy to the absolute max but that bit was not for me at all. I'm not really big on the environmentalism stuff, I'd rather them spend that much time tooting their privacy horn. I'm sure they'll get there since the UK is trying to kill E2EE.

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:19 AM

      This is the skit on the Apple Rap album you can skip

      • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 12, 2023 10:22 AM

        you skip skits in rap albums? must be a canada thing

        • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 12, 2023 10:26 AM

          torture muthafucka torture

    • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:20 AM

      assholes

      i thought they were bringing back the ipod shuffle

    • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:27 AM

      Hour 7. The ESG presentation still going. My palms sweat, my lips are dry. Bring me the sweet release of death.

    • onlyamusinganecdotes
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:28 AM

      There's no way regular watch wearers on here haven't used their nose to touch their Apple Watch, to turn off alarms/timers, hang up or answer calls, etc.

      Double tap is the solution to that. It doesn't have to be more than that to be a really killer addition to the watch, since the watch basically doesn't do anything, it's gotta do the very few things it does really well... and having to nose it was sucky.

      It's also training us to get used to the 'tap' gesture, which will be used frequently with Vision Pro.

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:29 AM

      The Ultra Watch is so weird

    • Korban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:36 AM

      really dragging this one out...

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:37 AM

      Innovating on the meaning of “all new design”

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:38 AM

      Still 60hz display on the base models, insane

      • lowayne legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 12, 2023 10:43 AM

        Apple feature stratification is an embarrassment.

    • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:38 AM

      eeew on that full screen video watching

    • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:39 AM

      Oh it holds it's value!

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:44 AM

      Yeah nothing at all here interesting about the base iPhone. Just a lot of tweaks.

    • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 10:45 AM

      what if they showed Baldur's Gate 3 running on the 15 Pro?

