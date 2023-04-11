Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.62 notes brings 'Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode' for high-end PCs CD Projekt RED worked with NVIDIA to design a new ray tracing mode that will require a rather beefy PC to handle.

CD Projekt RED has released a new update for Cyberpunk 2077 specifically geared towards PCs. Cyberpunk Patch 1.62 brings a new option for a feature called “Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode.” It’s a demanding new graphics mode that is supposed to offer new cutting-edge ray tracing technology on high-end PCs that can handle it. There are a few other new features, tweaks, and updates in Patch 1.62 as well. Check out the full patch notes here!

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.62 notes

Source: CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED announced the release of Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.62 and its accompanying notes on April 11, 2023. The new update is specifically for PC players and its highlight is the new Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode. Built in collaboration with NVIDIA, Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode is supposed to bring an level of fidelity to the game that hasn’t been seen before. As it is experimental technology, CD Projekt RED says it may experience some issues, but it is still the first steps towards what CD Projekt and NVIDIA hopes will be the next step in ray tracing graphics technology. There are, of course, more tweaks and balances included, and you can find out about all of them below:

Path Tracing: Technology Preview

Added a Ray Tracing: Overdrive preset which includes the Path Tracing technology. You can enable the Ray Tracing: Overdrive preset in Settings > Graphics > Quick Preset, or just Path Tracing separately in Settings > Graphics in the Ray Tracing section. To make sure Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode works correctly on your PC, update your NVIDIA Game Ready Driver to version 531.41 at minimum.

Additionally, we included an option to render path-traced screenshots in Photo Mode for other Ray-Tracing-capable graphics cards with at least 8GB VRAM. If your graphics card has more than 8GB VRAM and this option is still greyed out, it means you need to lower your in-game resolution. Note that the higher the resolution and the less powerful the GPU is, the longer it will take to take a screenshot (between a few seconds to several minutes). You can enable Path Tracing for Photo Mode in Settings > Graphics in the Ray Tracing section.

DLAA

Added NVIDIA DLAA, an AI-based anti-aliasing mode designed to improve image quality. DLAA requires a NVIDIA RTX graphics card. It can be enabled in Settings > Graphics in the NVIDIA DLSS section.

Intel XeSS

Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling 1.1, an upscaling technology using machine learning to provide improved performance with high image quality. It can be enabled in Settings > Graphics in the Resolution Scaling section.

Benchmark improvements

Improved the Benchmark to display more information in the results screen, including PC specs, GPU driver version and selected settings.

That covers the patch notes for Cyberpunk Patch 1.62 on PC. Be sure to check out our further Cyberpunk 2077 coverage, especially regarding the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, as more details become available.