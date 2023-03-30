Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC details coming in June 2023 CD Projekt RED promised it will have plenty to reveal about the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 in June alongside other summer game events.

One of the more anticipated bits of gaming supposedly coming this year is Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion, and it looks like we’re getting new details on it in June. CD Projekt RED recently announced that it has plans to share the latest on the upcoming major DLC for Cyberpunk. Although it was not mentioned if it was be another Night City Wire livestream presentation or part of something like Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest, we can look forward to seeing the latest of what CD Projekt’s Night City has to offer.

CD Projekt announced plans to show off more of the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion in a tweet from the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter on March 30, 2023.

“Exciting news, chooms: in June we’ll start to share more information about the #PhantomLiberty expansion. Stay tuned!” the tweet reads.

CD Projekt RED promises that new reveals and details for Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC expansion are coming in June 2023.

Source: CD Projekt RED

First announced in September 2022, Phantom Liberty is supposed to be a major DLC expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. It will feature an all-new story and missions to pursue. We also know that not only will Keanu Reeves be coming back to reprise Johnny Silverhand, but Idris Elba will also play a major character in the expansion. Finally, we know that Phantom Liberty is currently the only major expansion planned for Cyberpunk 2077 at this time. Nonetheless, there’s still a lot to learn about what Phantom Liberty will bring to Cyberpunk 2077. We would expect that new weapons, vehicles, and maybe even new skills and cybernetic upgrades will be part of the package.

With plans for a June showcase, it looks like we can look forward to seeing CD Projekt show off more of Phantom Liberty this summer. Stay tuned for more Cyberpunk 2077 news and updates as they become available.