Days Gone's PC version won't feature DLSS or ray tracing support Bend Studio recently released an FAQ about what players can expect from Days Gone for PC, as well as a couple things they shouldn't expect.

With a PC launch in May 2021, Bend Studio’s Days Gone is set to receive new life as it enters availability on a new platform. Whether that amounts to success for the game remains to be seen, but it’s still another first-party Sony product making its way over to PC platforms – one of an increasing amount of high-profile titles within the last year. There are a few new features coming with Days Gone’s PC version as well. Unfortunately, DLSS and ray tracing support are notably not among them according to Bend Studio itself.

Bend Studio recently put out an FAQ regarding fresh details for Days Gone’s PC version. The FAQ contains all sorts of details about the game’s required specs, file size, and new features. It’s quite thorough if you want to be ready for the game ahead of time. Unfortunately, there are some usual features that will be absent from the game’s PC debut. DLSS and ray tracing will not be supported in Days Gone on PC’s graphical settings.

The reason for this absence isn’t given. It’s unfortunate for those who were looking to get the most out of Days Gone’s visuals with the best graphical options around, and especially considering options like this appeared in the likes of Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding when that game arrived on PC. It aided Death Stranding in raking in an additional $27 million for Kojima Productions on the PC version alone. Days Gone isn’t without good features as it comes to PC in May though. Players will be able to check out the game and all of its DLC at 60FPS or an unlocked framerate, as well as utilize an FOV slider to open your field of view up further.

With Days Gone set to launch on Epic Games Store and Steam on May 18, 2021, the game is right around the corner this week for a new platform. It’s a shame DLSS and ray tracing options won’t be joining the fun, but Days Gone should still prove to be an interesting zombie survival experience for PC players.