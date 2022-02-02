New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Gran Turismo 7 will feature ray tracing on PS5

The next entry in the racing simulator looks to push the PlayStation 5 hardware to new heights.
Sam Chandler
7

The Gran Turismo series has always been known for its visuals and now Gran Turismo 7 is looking to push it even further with ray tracing. Players on PlayStation 5 will be treated to a visual fidelity not seen in other racers thanks to the console's ray tracing capabilities. With the new weather effects, this is sure to create some striking visuals on the many reflective surface of the vehicles.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

  Shacknews
    February 2, 2022 2:22 PM

    ErneX
      February 2, 2022 2:56 PM

      At 30fps is my guess

      On PS5, players can choose from two graphics modes. A frame-rate option will give players a smooth 60 fps experience, while a ray-tracing mode allows for fancy lighting and reflections while sacrificing performance. The latter may be better suited for activities like replays and photo modes.

      Conan
        February 2, 2022 3:05 PM

        Hm. Wonder if they can do it at 40 like Ratchet & Clank. That might actually work for that sort of game.

        ErneX
          February 2, 2022 3:05 PM

          They also need to add VRR to the thing

        dopefish
          February 2, 2022 3:06 PM

          hopefully they at least finally enable support for VRR and then it just doesn't matter anymore.

          Conan
            February 2, 2022 3:07 PM

            No argument that VRR is important, though there are still reasons to offer a properly paced lower framerate option.

            dopefish
              February 2, 2022 3:10 PM

              Oh for sure, I’m just laughing at the wildly novel 40fps-inside-120fps thing Insomniac did for ratchet and clank instead of Sony just supporting VRR natively.

        CrustaR
          February 2, 2022 3:14 PM

          That's what I ended up doing, the 40 fps option. The graphics looked noticeably worse at 60 fps.

          Conan
            February 2, 2022 3:17 PM

            In some specific places like crowd density at the opening parade, but for the most part I though Performance RT mode was good enough that I stuck with it.

            That said, I'm still very happy that they added that 40fps quality mode - I want to see more options like that.

    Safe For Work
      February 2, 2022 4:34 PM

      Just requested March 4th off. Hell yeah. I think I have like 700 hours in Gran Turismo Sport. This is gonna own.

