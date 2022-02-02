Gran Turismo 7 will feature ray tracing on PS5 The next entry in the racing simulator looks to push the PlayStation 5 hardware to new heights.

The Gran Turismo series has always been known for its visuals and now Gran Turismo 7 is looking to push it even further with ray tracing. Players on PlayStation 5 will be treated to a visual fidelity not seen in other racers thanks to the console's ray tracing capabilities. With the new weather effects, this is sure to create some striking visuals on the many reflective surface of the vehicles.

Developing…