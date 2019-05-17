Detroit: Community Play extension lets Twitch play Detroit
It's been two years since Detroit: Become Human first released and now Quantic Dream would like to put its characters' fates in the hands of the audience with a new Twitch extension.
Quantic Dream has brought one of its biggest console-exclusive hits to PC. Has the trip to a new platform improved the experience?
Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human are hitting PC via the Epic Games Store, and demos will be available for all three Quantic Dream releases.
Quantic Dream's library of games are coming to PC and they'll spend their first year as Epic Games Store exclusives.
Chinese company NetEase is expanding its portfolio by picking up a minority stake in Quantic Dream, the studio behind such hits as Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human.
Brush up on all completion requirements and endings in our guide to the Detroit: Become Human chapter titled Public Enemy.
Learn about the numerous 100 percent completion requirements and all five available endings in the Detroit: Become Human chapter Last Chance, Connor.
Learn about all the 100 percent completion events and endings available in the Detroit: Become Human chapter titled Freedom March.
Complete all objectives and earn all endings with our guide to the Detroit: Become Human chapter Meet Kamski.
Make the most out of the Detroit: Become Human chapter The Stratford Tower with our guide to 100 percent completion requirements and all endings.