Quantic Dream acquired by NetEase Games The Detroit: Become Human developer claims it will maintain creative independence despite NetEase taking full ownership.

It would appear that David Cage’s Quantic Dream studio is the latest developer to be snatched up in the marathon of acquisitions in 2022. NetEase Games already had a minority stake in the company for years, but as of this week, NetEase is taking full ownership of Quantic Dream as the developer is gathered up in NetEase’s ongoing acquisition spree. Nonetheless, Quantic Dream maintains that it will reserve creative control over its projects and direction.

Quantic Dream itself shared news of the acquisition in a recent press release shared on the developer’s website. According to the release, NetEase will become a 100 percent shareholder of Quantic Dream, welcoming the Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain dev into its collective alongside the likes of Nagoshi Studio, Grasshopper Manufacture, and former Halo lead Jerry Hook’s new Jar of Sparks studio. It’s worth noting that NetEase already took a minority stake in Quantic Dream in 2019 and had been investing in the developer as it took its catalogue to release on PC via the Epic Games Store.

With games like Under the Waves and Star Wars Eclipse planned, Quantic Dream claims the NetEase acquisition will not disrupt its development and publishing plans.

Source: Quantic Dream

Despite the acquisition, Quantic Dreams claims it will remain in control of creative decisions, the direction of its projects, and its publishing ventures.

We will retain our independence in terms of our editorial line, the artistic direction of our projects and the management of the studio. Our teams, who are fully involved in this operation and who benefit directly financially, are of course fully preserved and will continue to grow and strengthen.

NetEase Games is committed to supporting the innovation and development of video games worldwide, and it is within this framework that Quantic Dream will continue to grow. We will still operate independently, maintain the ability to create and self-publish our video games on all platforms, and continue to support and publish titles developed by third parties.

Currently, Quantic Dream has several new developing projects lined up for the years ahead. It is working on Star Wars Eclipse with Lucasfilm Games and also just announced a new original IP at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 in the form of Under the Waves. With the NetEase acquisition, Quantic becomes another part of one of several growing gaming giants in this year’s marathon of deals. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further developments.