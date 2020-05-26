Detroit: Become Human, Beyond: Two Souls, & Heavy Rain come to Steam on PC in June A trio of Quantic Dream titles including Detroit: Become Human are coming to Steam next month.

Games like Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human have been in and out of topics of gaming conversation for a number of reasons through their releases in the last decade of gaming. Director David Cage’s approach to storytelling and the topics of conversation it creates (for better or worse) can’t really be denied as a major part of modern narrative-driven gaming. They were already out on PC via the Epic Games Store, but if you’re still interested, the aforementioned trio of Quantic Dream titles are set to arrive on Steam this coming June.

Quantic Dream announced the upcoming release of Detroit: Become Human, Beyond: Two Souls, and Heavy Rain on Steam via a livestream and press release on May 25, 2020. On June 18, 2020, all three games will become available on the Steam platform. It comes alongside the announcement that Detroit: Become Human is getting a new community play feature via Twitch. Through a poll feature, viewers will be able to vote on which decisions are made in a Detroit: Become Human playthrough, determining the path the playthrough of the game takes.

Quantic Dream games like Detroit: Become Human had previously been released on the Epic Games Store as timed exclusives in early 2019, but it would appear that exclusivity is coming to an end with the upcoming Steam launch. The new Twitch audience poll feature will be an interesting way for both players and viewers to experience and re-experience the branching paths of Detroit: Become Human again. It’s a polarizing game to be sure, but we had our fair share of fun with it when we reviewed it here at Shacknews.

With the upcoming June 18 launch on Steam, it will be another chance on another platform for players to check out what all of the chatter is about when it comes to David Cage, Quantic Dream, and games like Detroit: Become Human.