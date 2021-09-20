Quantic Dream may be gearing up for a Star Wars game David Cage's game development studio may have negotiated with Lucasfilm Games to work on a new Star Wars title.

It’s an interesting time in gaming for the Star Wars franchise. Cut loose from exclusivity to Electronic Arts, Lucasfilm Games has now approached several developers and publishers to expand the Star Wars gaming universe, and it is accepting pitches for further games based on its popular science-fantasy IP. Interestingly enough, David Cage-led studio Quantic Dream has also found itself free from restraint as it finished its contract with Sony in 2019 and has begun pursuing projects outside the confines of the PlayStation. All of that said, it would seem that the two may be working together on a new Star Wars game.

This rumor comes out of multiple sources, including French YouTuber Gautoz, who claimed that Quantic Dream had recently signed a deal with Disney following the end of its three-game contract with Sony.

“It looks like they will be working on a Star Wars game,” Gautoz said in the video.

Gautoz wasn’t the only one to make the claim. Dualshockers author and games industry insider Tom Henderson also teased the collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games with a wordless, yet rather cheeky tweet sharing characters from Detroit: Become Human with a couple lightsabers laid across the mouth. It could suggest he knows something, but can’t say, but there’s nothing concrete at the moment.

There’s plenty of reason to believe a new Star Wars game from Quantic Dreams could happen beyond the above conveniences for both parties. Lucasfilm Games has shown itself to be quite willing to work with established studios on its IPs. There’s already a Star Wars game with Ubisoft in the works, MachineGames has its hands on a new Indiana Jones adventure, and Aspyr Games is remaking Knights of the Old Republic.

With so much going on, it’s more than feasible that Lucafilm and Quantic Dream are also collaborating on something. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates and information.