Unboxing the Quantic Dream 25th Anniversary Box We got our hands on Quantic Dream's 25th Anniversary Box and cracked it open to see what's inside.

This year, Quantic Dream celebrates its 25th anniversary. During those years, the developer released titles such as Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human. In celebration of the milestone, the company sent out special anniversary boxes and we here at Shacknews received one. Curious to discover what’s inside, we recorded our unboxing for your viewing pleasure.

The Quantic Dream 25th Anniversary Box included multiple knick knacks and interesting items. This included sticker pages that featured small stickers of characters from a variety of games from QD. There is also a note that reflects on the company’s history, which began on May 2, 1997. They describe this year as the ending of a chapter, but the beginning of another. There are also a couple of pins, a lanyard, and a folder with more information about the studio and its workers.

Most recently, Quantic Dream revealed Star Wars Eclipse as its next game. However, there hasn’t been any update on that front since last December. However, we know that it will be a narrative-based game with a story influenced by player decisions. Quantic Dream’s last title was 2018’s Detroit: Become Human.

