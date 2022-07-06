Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Unboxing the Quantic Dream 25th Anniversary Box

We got our hands on Quantic Dream's 25th Anniversary Box and cracked it open to see what's inside.
Donovan Erskine
1

This year, Quantic Dream celebrates its 25th anniversary. During those years, the developer released titles such as Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human. In celebration of the milestone, the company sent out special anniversary boxes and we here at Shacknews received one. Curious to discover what’s inside, we recorded our unboxing for your viewing pleasure.

The Quantic Dream 25th Anniversary Box included multiple knick knacks and interesting items. This included sticker pages that featured small stickers of characters from a variety of games from QD. There is also a note that reflects on the company’s history, which began on May 2, 1997. They describe this year as the ending of a chapter, but the beginning of another. There are also a couple of pins, a lanyard, and a folder with more information about the studio and its workers.

Most recently, Quantic Dream revealed Star Wars Eclipse as its next game. However, there hasn’t been any update on that front since last December. However, we know that it will be a narrative-based game with a story influenced by player decisions. Quantic Dream’s last title was 2018’s Detroit: Become Human.

That does it for our Quantic Dream 25th Anniversary Box unboxing. If you liked the video, be sure to visit the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more unboxings and interesting video content.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

