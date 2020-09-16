PlayStation 5 release date and price announced at PS5 Showcase
Today's PlayStation 5 showcase finally brought us the console's release date and price.
Today's PlayStation 5 showcase finally brought us the console's release date and price.
In perhaps the most unsurprising news of the September PlayStation 5 Showcase, Fortnite is not only coming to PlayStation 5, but it will launch on the same day as the PS5.
Those anticipating the new Demon's Souls remake will have plenty to be excited about, as it got a first gameplay reveal at the September PlayStation 5 Showcase.
During the September PlayStation 5 Showcase, we got an in-depth look at how your decisions can shape timeloops and make your targets easier to kill in Deathloop.
Today's PlayStation 5 Showcase brought us another look at Oddworld Soulstorm, the latest title in the Oddworld series.
Grab a cup of cocoa and listen to a horrifying new fairy tale as part of the newest trailer for Resident Evil: Village.
We got a good look at some upcoming PlayStation 5 games today, including Hogwarts Legacy, a new game set in the Harry Potter world.
Square Enix is continuing their mainline fantasy-RPG series with a reveal of Final Fantasy 16 shown during the PlayStation 5 Showcase event.