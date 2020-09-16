PS Plus Collection brings PS4 classics to the PS5 Games like The Last of Us, Persona 5, and Uncharted 4 are all coming to PS5.

Sony held a PS5 showcase on September 16 where they detailed a bunch of games coming to their next-gen console. During the presentation, Sony unveiled the PS Plus collection, which will bring a number of popular PlayStation 4 games to the PS5. The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4, and Persona 5 were among the PS4 games shown in the trailer.

Those subscribed to the PS Plus service will be able to play these games at no additional charge on their PlayStation 5. The entire PS Plus Collection will be available when the PlayStation 5 launches on November 12.

These are all of the titles confirmed to be coming to the service:

God of War

The Last of Us: Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Battlefield 1

Monster Hunter World

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

The Last Guardian

Ratchet and Clank

Infamous: Second Son

Days Gone

Bloodborne

Detroit: Become Human

Batman Arkham Knight

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Until Dawn

Resident Evil: Biohazard

It should be mentioned that these aren’t remasters or special editions of older titles, rather simple ports to the next-gen console. Of course, the games will naturally be able to take advantage of the PS5’s tech bonuses, such as shortened loading screens.

The September PlayStation 5 showcase was home to a number of next-gen announcements, which included the price of the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. For more, take a look at every game coming to the PS5 on launch day.