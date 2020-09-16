New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PS Plus Collection brings PS4 classics to the PS5

Games like The Last of Us, Persona 5, and Uncharted 4 are all coming to PS5.
Donovan Erskine
1

Sony held a PS5 showcase on September 16 where they detailed a bunch of games coming to their next-gen console. During the presentation, Sony unveiled the PS Plus collection, which will bring a number of popular PlayStation 4 games to the PS5. The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4, and Persona 5 were among the PS4 games shown in the trailer.

Those subscribed to the PS Plus service will be able to play these games at no additional charge on their PlayStation 5. The entire PS Plus Collection will be available when the PlayStation 5 launches on November 12.

These are all of the titles confirmed to be coming to the service: 

  • God of War
  • The Last of Us: Remastered
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
  • Battlefield 1
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Fallout 4
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • The Last Guardian
  • Ratchet and Clank
  • Infamous: Second Son
  • Days Gone
  • Bloodborne
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Batman Arkham Knight
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Persona 5
  • Until Dawn
  • Resident Evil: Biohazard

It should be mentioned that these aren’t remasters or special editions of older titles, rather simple ports to the next-gen console. Of course, the games will naturally be able to take advantage of the PS5’s tech bonuses, such as shortened loading screens. 

The September PlayStation 5 showcase was home to a number of next-gen announcements, which included the price of the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. For more, take a look at every game coming to the PS5 on launch day.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

