Oddworld: Soulstorm gets new trailer during September PS5 Showcase Today's PlayStation 5 Showcase brought us another look at Oddworld Soulstorm, the latest title in the Oddworld series.

We already knew that Oddworld: Soulstorm, the next title in the long-running Oddworld series, was going to be a big one. What we didn’t know, though, is that developer Oddworld Inhabitants would be going all out with the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

During today’s PlayStation 5 Showcase we got yet another look at Oddworld: Soulstorm, including Molluck’s return. The trailer itself shows off a lot of the breathtaking visuals we have to look forward to. According to the news post on the official website, the game is taking on a massive cinematic scale and should be a huge treat for fans of the series.

The post also breaks down a bit how the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller will allow players to experience the palpitations of Abe’s heart as he tries to save all of his followers. This is meant to add another level of immersion to the experience and one that the developers are looking forward to seeing players react to.

The upcoming next chapter of the series will also feature a few new features, like crafting and a Scavenger’s Economy that should offer a new direction for players to explore and dive into. The overall aim of the game is to make it bigger and badder than the series has ever been and from the look of things so far, the studio is accomplishing just that.

We’re intrigued to see where Oddworld: Soulstorm goes from here. Check out the new trailer above and be sure to keep your eyes glued to our PlayStation 5 topic for more news and info.