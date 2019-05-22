Dauntless out now for Nintendo Switch with exclusive skins and content
It's a good time to jump into Dauntless if you were thinking about doing so in the past, and you can do so later today on Nintendo Switch.
In this unboxing and review video, we take a look at the Dauntless Collector's Edition, which comes with an incredible statue of a behemoth and a bunch of other items!
The free-to-play monster-hunting action RPG Dauntless is now out of closed beta with today's 1.0 update and 15 million players are along for the ride.
The developers at Phoenix Labs have been hard at work getting Dauntless ready for Nintendo Switch, which means bringing cross-play to the handheld-console hybrid.
Patrol Chest improvements, hair tints, and the Zephyr Strike are among the latest additions in the Dauntless OB update version 0.9.2 patch notes.
Check out all the latest tweaks and changes in the patch notes for Dauntless update version 0.8.2.
Dauntless update 0.8.1 patch notes are now available. Here's what changed.
Everything you need to know to meet up with man's best friend and pet a dog in Dauntless.
Learn how to team up and invite your friends to a party in Dauntless.
Learn how to change your appearance in Dauntless after you've already created your character.