Phoenix Labs reportedly lays off over one hundred employees The studio has also canceled development of all projects except for Dauntless and Fae Farm.

Phoenix Labs, the studio behind Dauntless and Fae Farm, has confirmed layoffs as part of restructuring. The studio has not confirmed how many people will be impacted by the layoffs, but reports state that the number is over one hundred.

Phoenix Labs confirmed the layoffs in a LinkedIn post today. “This unfortunately means canceling work on all other projects at the studio, which will impact many of our colleagues immediately. We are giving notices to everyone whose roles are affected.”



Source: Phoenix Labs

The studio goes on to state that it will be focusing on the ongoing development of Dauntless and Fae Farm. According to a Polygon report, Phoenix Labs has canceled all other in-development games. The same report claims that the layoffs affect over 100 employees.

This marks the latest in what has been a historically unfortunate year for layoffs in the games industry. We’ll continue to cover the largest stories in the gaming business.