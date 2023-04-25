Fae Farm director discusses the making of the Switch-exclusive life sim The makers of Dauntless have taken a surprising turn for their next title, as we speak of with Game Director Isaac Epp to learn more about Fae Farm.

Life sims continue to offer a more relaxing way to game. More and more game developers are getting into this wholesome genre, including an unexpected name. Phoenix Labs is known mainly as the team behind the MMO action game Dauntless, but now the studio is getting into the life sim game with the upcoming Fae Farm. To learn more, we recently spoke with Game Director Isaac Epp.

"We definitely have some good genre staples," Epp told Shacknews. "We've got some really good fishing, some really critter-catching, there's a lot of animal care to do, a whole bunch of animals, some magical. We'll be talking about them soon. We have some cool dungeons to explore. They have lots of cool mining and resources. It's a big world that feels like a giant playground to jump around and find things."

We recently checked this game out here at Shacknews, so be sure to read over our Fae Farm preview. First announced late last year, it's a farming game built for up to four players, allowing friends and families to build their own slice of heaven together. Look for Fae Farm to release later this year exclusively on Nintendo Switch. For more interviews like this, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.