Fae Farm gets its first DLC update in two weeks Coasts of Croakia introduces a new realm to the Dauntless developer's cozy farming sim.

Few expected the developer behind action RPG Dauntless to pivot to cozy farm simulation. Fae Farm released earlier this year and offered a new way to experience farm sims, but it looks like Phoenix Labs isn't done just yet. On Thursday, the team offered a first glimpse at a new DLC update, Coasts of Croakia, which is set to deploy in just a few short weeks.

As the name of Fae Farm's DLC might imply, Coasts of Croakia introduces a new realm filled with frogs. Here, players will explore new environments, talk with some sentient frogs, navigate new dungeons, and find some new goodies to bring back to their farms back home. Phoenix Labs is also promising some new gameplay mechanics, but hasn't quite specified on what those are. The developer is promising more information in the days ahead of the DLC's release.

Shacknews took a look at Fae Farm back in September. Our review appreciated the inclusion of magic into the everyday farm sim, even if it took a while for that aspect of the game to get going. While it had some shortcomings, we still found it to be a competent effort and good enough to land on the list of Shacknews Awards nominees for Best Cozy Game.



Source: Phoenix Labs

Fae Farm: Coasts of Croakia will release on Thursday, December 14. Nintendo Switch owners will be able to upgrade their game at no extra cost. PC owners, on the other hand, will get it as part of the Deluxe Edition. Pricing details for standard version owners were not given.