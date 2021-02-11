ShackStream: Playing & talking Dauntless Frost Escalation with Phoenix Labs On today's ShackStream, we're joined by Phoenix Labs for some hunts in the latest Frost Escalation content in Dauntless.

Throughout the years, Phoenix Labs has continued to offer a solid and meaningful free-to-play monster-hunting experience through Dauntless, and the game is showing no sign of slowing down. New content continues to roll out, bringing new challenges and rewards to players. With the recent launch of Frost Escalation earlier this month, we’ll be getting together to play Dauntless on a special ShackStream with the aid of the Phoenix Labs dev team.

Dauntless’ Frost Escalation launched with Update 1.5.3 on February 4, 2021. The update brings a number of all-new features to the game, including a new frostbite status effect to contend with, new Deepfrost Behemoth variants, new avatar abilities, and an all new Hunt Pass full of fresh free and premium rewards.

Join us on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET along with the Phoenix Labs developers as we jump into some hunts and chat about Frost Escalation and more. You can also catch the stream just below.

Either way, we’ve sharpened our blades and weighted our hammers for the hunts ahead, so join in as we take on the bitterly cold wilds of Dauntless’ Frost Escalation with the fine folks from Phoenix Labs.