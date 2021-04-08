ShackStream: Playing & talking Dauntless Infinite Radiance season with Phoenix Labs It's a good day to wield a War Pike in Dauntless, so we've invited the folks at Phoenix Labs back to play around in the new patch and season.

A new patch has launched for Dauntless, marking the arrival of a few key features for the game. First and foremost, it’s the start of the season of Infinite Radiance in the game with Primal Behemoths, the opening of rifts to different pockets and time, and the opportunity to discover unique abilities like Perfect Strike. It’s also a new dawn for War Pikes, which happen to be one of our writers’ favorite weapons.

With the launch of Dauntless Patch 1.6.0 and the new season ready to roll, we invited Phoenix Labs back to join us for some rounds of the game and conversations about new and upcoming content. We’ll thoroughly put the reworked War Pike and wound mechanic through their paces to see how they hold up with Phoenix Labs’ thoughtful changes and improvements to them.

Join us as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET to play some fresh patched Dauntless. Moreover, you can feel free to ask any of your questions about the game, the current season, and what lies ahead.

In the new and Infinite Radiance of Dauntless, the War Pike seems set to shine brilliantly. Tune in to see us glow as we take on the hunt with Phoenix Labs once again.