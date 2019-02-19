Black Friday 2019 PC gaming deals - Laptops, desktops, and more
Shacknews has collected all the best Black Friday deals for your PC gaming needs, including laptops, desktops, individual components, and more.
Rockstar's wild west magnum opus arrives on PC in a couple of weeks. Make sure your new PC has enough beef to handle it.
Find out how much the new Surface Laptop 3 will cost, what its specs are, and when you can pre-order it with our FAQ.
The EVO16-S retains the gaming chops of its larger siblings while being significantly more portable.
In the quest for more performance, a new world record for DDR4 RAM clock speed has been achieved at 5.9GHz.
Samsung's new Galaxy Book S boasts impressive battery life and a Qualcomm-powered CPU.
The folks at Corsair have announced the acquisition of gaming system building company Origin PC.
AMD unveiled what it describes at the "world's fastest gaming CPU" during E3 2019.
The chip-making officially unveiled their newest 7nm GPU during E3 2019, offering mid-high performance for an affordable price.
Live out all your Geek Squad fantasies with PC Building Simulator.