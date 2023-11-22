Shacknews Holiday 2023 Gift Guide for Gamers

The holiday season is upon us and it quite often means buying and giving presents and gifts. No matter why you might be celebrating, it can be tough to know what to purchase for someone in your life. The good news is that if they’re a gamer, you’ve got an easier time than most, especially when coupled with our holiday gift guide. Below you’ll find ideas of the hottest games this year, peripherals to expand their gaming setup, table top games to share with friends, collectibles, figurines, and so much more.

Video games are by far the safest bet when it comes to purchasing a gift for your loved ones. This year has seen the release of some of the biggest and best titles, so you’re bound to find something they’ll love.



Sometimes the gift of games can be sweetened through services like Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, and Nintendo Switch Online. These services offer huge catalogs of games, sort of like a Netflix for your video game console. Your friends and family will be able to help themselves to digital games like:

Baldur's Gate 3

Alan Wake 2 (review)

Ghostrunner 2 (review)

Lies of P (review)

Sea of Stars (review)

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons (review)

Dave the Diver (review)

Oxenfree 2 (review)

Viewfinder (review)

Thirsty Suitors (review)

The Jackbox Party Pack 10 (review)

One of these can be a great gift if you’re not sure what game to buy, so check out the links or your nearest retailer for gift cards or vouchers.

If you're still not sure of what to get, it's hard to go wrong with gift cards. Pick up gift cards for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and Steam at your nearest retailer. Don't forget Apple gift cards, which can go towards the Apple Arcade subscription service and exciting titles like Hello Kitty Island Adventure and the upcoming Sonic Dream Team.

While video games and peripherals are the main focus of this holiday 2023 gift guide, we cannot look past board games. These are often a great way for friends and family to bond, which is useful when you’ve got multiple people sitting around a big table enjoying a meal and you need something to do.

If there’s one thing gamers need, it’s a decent chair that offers good lumbar support. This is especially important if you spend most of your time carrying your teammates on your back in online multiplayer games. Remember: if you have to lift the weight of your teammates dragging you down, lift with your legs – then take a moment to rest in one of these chairs.

It’s no use having a cool new game if you can’t hear it. Even if the person you’re buying for isn’t a hardcore gamer, a decent headset or speaker setup can really lift the experience. You might also consider getting a microphone, as more players look to sound crisper and clearer when chatting online.

As someone who has been in the market for a new keyboard, let me tell you, getting a new keyboard is an exciting prospect. There are so many great options out there. Here’s a look at a few you might like to consider.

There’s something special about a figurine or toy that reminds you of your childhood. The hit of nostalgia when looking at it is a gift that keeps on giving. Here are some of the best and coolest toys and figures we’ve spotted this year.

When a gift falls outside one of the above categories, or is perhaps a bit expensive, we like to put it in the miscellaneous group. These are the presents that might fit into the gaming industry, but aren’t specifically for video games or are tailored toward some other interest, but maintain a video game spin. Think: video game-themed cookbooks, handheld consoles, clothing and apparel, and other bits and pieces.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, now is the best time to pick up a gift for your loved ones. We’ll be sure to keep this holiday 2023 gift guide up to date as we discover new items that we think you’d like (really, they’re gift we’d love to receive). Join the comment section below and drop in what awesome gifts you’ve discovered for your gamer friend, children, or partner!

