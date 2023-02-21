Metroid Prime Remastered makes an iconic classic a new experience

Fans of the original Metroid series were blessed with the release of Metroid Dread in 2021. But those who long for the days of another entry in the Prime franchise have been left wondering about the state of Metroid Prime 4. Thankfully, Nintendo had a trick up its sleeve and surprise-released Metroid Prime Remastered. The game originally released on the GameCube back in 2002 and now fans of Metroid Prime get to experience it once again, but this time with modern visuals, more controller options, and some accessibility features. Check out our video impressions below.

Shacknews’ Head of Video Production Greg Burke is an avid fan of the original Metroid Prime, and so the remastered version was of particular interest to him. In his video impressions, Burke outlines the ways in which Nintendo managed to retain the feel of the original game while also updating it for a modern audience.

One of the first and most striking updates to Metroid Prime is its visuals. Every texture has been dramatically overhauled, ensuring the game looks absolutely incredible. From the environments to the reflection of Samus’ face in the visor, each element looks impeccable. Then there are the controller options, which offer various setups. Players can utilize the original GameCube controls, use movement similar to Metroid Prime: Trilogy on the Wii, or even opt for modern-style controls where each thumbstick is responsible for movement and aiming.

Even some of the vestiges of old school games remain, including manual saves and a lack of waypoints. Players will need to hunt down and save their progress and keep a weathered eye on the map to work out where to go next.

Overall, Metroid Prime Remastered has left a lasting impression on Burke. Everything on offer here only seeks to enhance a game that was already near-perfect when it released back in 2002. For more video game reviews, previews, and impressions, check out the Shacknews YouTube channel.