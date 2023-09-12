SteelSeries launches Special Edition White Arctis Nova 7 collection These sleek new variants of SteelSeries' top of the line Arctis Nova 7 come in PlayStation and Xbox variants.

The latest generation of SteelSeries’ Arctis line have been a stellar chapter for the video game peripheral company, and it’s adding something just a bit more sleek to the lineup with a special edition collection announced today. The SteelSeries White Arctis Nova 7 collection was announced and launched today, offering a bright white alternative to the black and gray style in which the headsets have previously been offered. They are available now with variants for different consoles, as well as a color pack that you can use to personalize your headset further.

SteelSeries announced the Special Edition White Arctis Nova 7 collection in a press release on September 12, 2023. As of today, players can shop the collection on SteelSeries’ online store or check out partnered retailers for the collection. The marquee offerings of the new collection are the Arctis Nova 7P Wireless for PlayStation consoles and the Arctis Nova 7X Wireless for Xbox consoles. Both also interact with PC, Switch, the Meta Quest 2, and more through the USB-C to USB-A connection. They also feature Bluetooth functionality for connectivity with further devices. Both headsets retail at $179.99 USD.

The SteelSeries Special Edition Arctis Nova 7 Collection comes in variants for PlayStation and Xbox with connectivity to most other devices via USB or Bluetooth.

Source: SteelSeries

The Arctis Nova headsets have been an excellent flagship of SteelSeries’ current audio design. They offer users a high-performance wireless audio experience that’s easy to wear and even easier to keep charged, thanks to the fast-charging battery pack that allows for up to 38 hours of use on a full charge. They also perform quite admirably with SteelSeries’ High Fidelity speaker drivers allowing for the delivery of a 360-degree spatial soundscape. We thoroughly enjoyed the original Arctis Nova Pro headset in our Shacknews review when it launched and it looks like it’s only gotten better since.

With the new Special Edition Arctis Nova 7 White collection out and available now, be sure to check it out either on SteelSeries website, or their partnered retailers.