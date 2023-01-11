Secretlab Valorant Edition Gaming Chair review: Instant classic

Finding a good chair for gaming or working can be a frustrating task. Chairs aren’t cheap, and preferences vary from one person to the next. The chairs I’ve tested in recent years have been hit or miss, but I was excited to plant my butt in my first Secretlab chair and review the TITAN Evo 2022 Series - Valorant Edition. The results have been fantastic, although the packaging left a lot to be desired.

That's a big box



Source: Secretlab

Removing the TITAN Evo 2022 Series from its packaging took me longer than building the chair, which is both a good thing for the assembly and a bad thing for the packaging. While everything was neatly sorted in the box, most items were packed with plastic bags and Styrofoam, neither of which can be recycled in my city. By the end of the assembly, I had a full garbage bag full of waste that couldn’t be recycled. Of course, I was able to recycle the cardboard from the box itself and some of the internal packaging.

Assembly was a breeze, which is something to celebrate when you’re putting together a gaming chair. I was able to do this on my own, but it’s certainly easier to build any gaming chair with two people. While everything you need is included in the box, I suggest anyone who builds furniture on a semi-frequent basis to buy a drill and some hex key bits. Trust me, you’ll never use the hex keys provided in the box ever again.

Sturdy and comfortable



Source: Secretlab

The chair I received was the XL, which has a recommended height between 5’11” and 6’9” with the recommended weight being between 175lb to 395lb. That should be quite a bit of wiggle room for anyone who requires or prefers a larger chair. I’m on the border of the 5’11” height recommendation, and I’m easily able to plant my feet flat on the floor and sit up straight in the chair with the magnetic memory foam head pillow perfectly aligned with my neck where I prefer it. The arms of the chair come with 4D magnetic armrests that leave enough room for me to tuck my elbows close to my body comfortably. I’ve adjusted the armrests themselves to a height that is perfectly level with my desk so that my arms rest naturally when I’m typing or using my mouse. As someone with carpal tunnel syndrome in both of my wrists, this level of comfort is appreciated.

The chair itself is covered in a Secretlab designed leatherette with the seat and back comprised of a firm foam. I was concerned it would be a bit too hard to sit on for extended periods but neither a full workday nor long gaming session leaves me with any discomfort. In fact, I have the chair locked into an upright position to promote better posture, and I find that the firmness of the foam helps to keep my spine straight without ever feeling hard to sit on. As someone who suffered a terrible back injury years ago, any chair that helps to keep me from slouching or leaning to one side or the other is a bonus. Of course, if you want to lean back in the chair that’s an option. You can adjust the armrests, height of the chair, and angle of the back with ease.

Prepared for the future



Source: Secretlab

The Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series Gaming Chair currently holds the position of the best chair I’ve ever owned for work or gaming. After testing some chairs in recent years that looked nice but fell short on quality, this chair is wonderful. It’s clearly built with quality as a top priority, although I do think Secretlab could take another pass at their packaging to reduce waste for those who can’t recycle plastic bags or Styrofoam. If you’re in the market for a new chair for your home office, TITAN Evo 2022 Series exceeded my expectations, and just might rise to meet your own as well.

The Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series Gaming Chair was provided for free by the manufacturer for review considerations. It is currently available for purchase through various online retailers.