SteelSeries upgrades its Apex Pro keyboard line with 'Rapid Trigger' mode Through a series of software and firmware updates, SteelSeries claims to have improved performance on several keyboards.

It’s not often we get an update from a gaming peripheral group that doesn’t include a new product, but SteelSeries has recently made a major improvement to its Apex Pro keyboard line that won’t even require you to get a new one to enjoy it. The group has announced that through a number of software and firmware updates, it has added improved features to much of the Apex Pro line that existing users that take advantage of starting this week. Players should see a boost in performance and responsiveness out of any of the Apex Pro keyboards.

SteelSeries announced this major update to its Apex Pro keyboard line via a press release on August 29, 2023. According to the announcement, the Apex Pro keyboard line upgrades start with a new feature called “Rapid Trigger” mode:

The Apex Pro’s OmniPoint HyperMagnetic Switches will get even faster. With the introduction of the new Rapid Trigger mode, the Apex Pro releases the actuation even faster when you release a key. The result is even faster rapid fire action. Gamers can repeatedly press the same key without waiting for it to return.

In addition to the new Rapid Trigger mode, SteelSeries has upgraded the Apex Pro keyboard line with even further actuation adjustment boundaries between 0.1mm and 4.0mm.

Source: SteelSeries

There are other improvements to SteelSeries' line as well. The group has brought new levels of variable actuation to the Apex Pro series. Now users can adjust actuation distance on their keyboards from 0.1mm to 4.0mm (previously limited to 0.2mm to 3.8mm). That means even further limits to customization on performance and response.

When we reviewed the SteelSeries Apex Pro, we found the actuation customization to be one of the best parts of the keyboard, so having even more customization thanks to updates sounds like a winning proposition. Alongside the Rapid Trigger mode feature, it would seem SteelSeries is upping its game substantially on its keyboard line, conveniently with no cost to existing Apex Pro owners. Stay tuned for more SteelSeries product coverage and updates right here at Shacknews.