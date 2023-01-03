Watch the NVIDIA CES 2023 Special Address Keynote livestream here Tune into the NVIDIA CES Special Address as the company lays out what it has planned for 2023.

As another year starts another Consumer Electronics Show sets the groundwork for what technology enthusiasts can look forward to. One of the first companies out of the gates is NVIDIA with its Special Address. Come and check out the NVIDIA CES 2023 Special Address to see what is coming this year.

NVIDIA Special Address – CES 2023

The NVIDIA Special Address at CES 2023 is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 3 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET. If it’s anything like last year’s livestream, viewers should anticipate a roughly one hour presentation. You can watch the livestream using the YouTube embed below.

Last year, NVIDIA took the opportunity at CES 2022 to reveal the RTX 3090 Ti and the more affordable RTX 3050. Since then, the company has unveiled the monstrous RTX 4090 and 4080 GPUs. A short time thereafter, the company unlaunched the RTX 4080 12GB stating that the graphics card is “not named right” and could cause confusion. CES 2023 could see the unveiling of another entry in the RTX 40-series.

No matter what’s revealed, you can be certain you’ll hear about the hottest announcements right here at Shacknews. Check out our CES 2023 and NVIDIA pages for more information and the latest from the annual event.