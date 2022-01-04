Watch the NVIDIA CES 2022 Keynote Special Address livestream here Check out what NVIDIA has planned for 2022 with its Special Address at CES 2022.

The start of the year brings with it CES 2022, a chance for industry giants to share the details of what they have planned for the year. NVIDIA is one such company that is prepared to give viewers a look behind the curtain at what it has coming down the pipeline. Come and check out the NVIDIA Special Address livestream below!

NVIDIA Special Address – CES 2022

The NVIDIA Special Address at CES 2022 is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 4 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET. The livestream will give viewers an insight into NVIDIA’s hardware and technological advances. Though no duration is listed, viewers should likely anticipate the stream to last at least an hour.

As for what you can expect from the NVIDIA Special Address at CES 2022, that is anyone’s guess. However, chances are we’ll be hearing about the company’s next entry into the 30 Series of graphics cards, how the technology has and will advance over the coming year, and a look at its autonomous vehicle systems.

The past two years have been a difficult time for a lot of people, but one aspect that has impacted this industry is the on-going ship shortage. NVIDIA has previously addressed the shortage, stating it could extend into 2023. Hopefully we get more information on how the company is looking to tackle this problem in 2022 and beyond.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest announcements from CES 2022.