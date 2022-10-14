Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

NVIDIA 'unlaunches' 12 GB RTX 4080 GPU

The company is shifting away from offering two versions of its RTX 4080, pulling the 12 GB version in favor of the 16 GB option.
Morgan Shaver
NVIDIA
1

In an interesting turn of events, NVIDIA announced today that it is “unlaunching” the 12 GB version of the RTX 4080. Previously, NVIDIA planned to roll out the RTX 4080 with two options: a 12 GB version and a 16 GB version.

However, NVIDIA notes in its announcement that having two GPUs with the same RTX 4080 designation is confusing. Because of this, NVIDIA is no longer releasing the 12GB version and will instead launch the RTX 4080 16 GB version on its own, with the GPU available starting November 16.

NVIDIA RTX 4080 GPU on a black background.
© NVIDIA
Image from NVIDIA showing a line wrapping around a building for the 4090 GPU.
© NVIDIA

All in all, it makes sense that NVIDIA would want to prioritize one version of its RTX 4080. That said, it’s still surprising to hear the company announce that it’s “unlaunching” a GPU. After hearing about NVIDIA’s announcement, what are your thoughts? Let us know in Chatty!

Looking to brush up on NVIDIA news? Check out some of our previous coverage including NVIDIA removing its Lite Hash Rate crypto limiter from RTX 30-series GPUs, and NVIDIA announcing that its new GeForce Game Ready driver with Overwatch 2 optimization is now available.

Senior Editor
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

