NVIDIA 'unlaunches' 12 GB RTX 4080 GPU The company is shifting away from offering two versions of its RTX 4080, pulling the 12 GB version in favor of the 16 GB option.

In an interesting turn of events, NVIDIA announced today that it is “unlaunching” the 12 GB version of the RTX 4080. Previously, NVIDIA planned to roll out the RTX 4080 with two options: a 12 GB version and a 16 GB version.

However, NVIDIA notes in its announcement that having two GPUs with the same RTX 4080 designation is confusing. Because of this, NVIDIA is no longer releasing the 12GB version and will instead launch the RTX 4080 16 GB version on its own, with the GPU available starting November 16.

The RTX 4080 12 GB is a fantastic graphics card, but it’s not named right. Having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing. So, we’re pressing the “unlaunch” button on the 4080 12GB. The RTX 4080 16 GB is amazing and on track to delight gamers everywhere on November 16th. NVIDIA goes on to refer to the enthusiasm and “around the block” lines for its 4090 GPU, before stating that the reception for the 4080 will likely be “awesome.”

If the lines around the block and enthusiasm for the 4090 is any indication, the reception for the 4080 will be awesome.

All in all, it makes sense that NVIDIA would want to prioritize one version of its RTX 4080. That said, it’s still surprising to hear the company announce that it’s “unlaunching” a GPU. After hearing about NVIDIA’s announcement, what are your thoughts? Let us know in Chatty!

Looking to brush up on NVIDIA news? Check out some of our previous coverage including NVIDIA removing its Lite Hash Rate crypto limiter from RTX 30-series GPUs, and NVIDIA announcing that its new GeForce Game Ready driver with Overwatch 2 optimization is now available.