NVIDIA announces new GeForce Game Ready driver with Overwatch 2 optimization The company is releasing its GeForce Game Ready driver alongside NVIDIA Reflex support in October.

If you’re looking forward to games like Overwatch 2, you’ll undoubtedly be excited to hear that NVIDIA recently announced that its GeForce Game Ready driver (which provides players with “optimized performance” settings) will launch alongside the game on October 4.

Not only will the GeForce Game Ready driver launch alongside Overwatch 2 on October 4, NVIDIA Reflex support will be rolling out on October 4 as well. With NVIDIA Reflex, gamers will be able to reduce system latency which allows for quicker reaction times and better aim precision, as elaborated upon by the company in a recent press release.

At launch, GeForce gamers can increase responsiveness with NVIDIA Reflex. By reducing system latency, NVIDIA Reflex provides faster target acquisition, quicker reaction times, and the best aim precision for competitive games. Fire first, dodge enemy attacks, and get the jump on competitors. To maximize your competitiveness, up your frame rates with faster graphics cards, and leverage the unparalleled motion clarity of 360Hz G-SYNC esports gaming monitors.

Adding to the Overwatch 2 experience, NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards will reportedly be able to exceed 360 frames per second at 2560x1440. With this, it’s noted in the press release that Blizzard is providing a frame rate cap in Overwatch 2 of 600 frames per second.

“Overwatch 2 absolutely shines on the highest ‘Epic’ setting with a GeForce RTX 4080, and even in a climactic team fight, the game has never been smoother or more responsive,” said Overwatch Technical Director, John Lafleur.

In addition to the new GeForce Game Ready driver, NVIDIA shared that it will also provide DLSS 2 support in Microsoft Flight Simulator and support for 4 new G-SYNC Compatible gaming displays.

Furthermore, 16 popular games are getting Optimal Playable Settings as well. With Optimal Playable Settings, players can enjoy one-click optimal settings that allow them to instantly configure game options to best fit their system’s hardware. Among the 16 games getting Optimal Playable Settings are titles like MultiVersus, Rumbleverse, Metal: Hellsinger, and 2022’s Saints Row.

For more on NVIDIA’s GeForce Game Ready driver and things like NVIDIA Reflex, be sure to read through the full announcement on NVIDIA’s website. And for more NVIDIA news, also brush up on some of our previous coverage including NVIDIA revealing its GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs set to launch this October, and EVGA recently terminating its partnership with NVIDIA.