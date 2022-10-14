NVIDIA removes its Lite Hash Rate crypto limiter from RTX 30-series GPUs The cryptocurrency limiter was initially released with the RTX 3060 as a way to discourage miners from buying up graphics cards.

In reports from outlets like PC Gamer and community commentary on Reddit and Twitter, it’s been revealed that NVIDIA is no longer blocking Ethereum (ETH) mining on its RTX 30-series graphics cards. Previously, NVIDIA’s RTX 30-series GPUs featured the Lite Hash Rate (LHR) cryptocurrency limiter which was initially rolled out with the RTX 3060 before later being incorporated into other GeForce GPUs.

Testing whether or not NVIDIA’s LHR limiter has in fact been removed or not, PC Gamer outlines their findings as follows:

We used nanominer, with an RTX 3080 Ti, mining ethereum classic (ETC). That cryptocurrency is a continuation of an older version of ethereum from 2016. It uses a near-identical proof-of-work algorithm to ethereum's ETHash and has been similarly affected by the LHR limiter. In our test, the RTX 3080 Ti's hash rate increased from 75MH/s to over 103MH/s between the old 516.41 driver and new 522.25 driver.

The goal of NVIDIA’s LHR limiter was supposedly to dissuade miners from buying up a surplus of graphics cards for activities like ETH mining at launch. That said, it seems like this is no longer necessary given recent developments such as Ethereum’s shift from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake in a move known as The Merge, which took place on September 15.

