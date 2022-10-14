Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

NVIDIA removes its Lite Hash Rate crypto limiter from RTX 30-series GPUs

The cryptocurrency limiter was initially released with the RTX 3060 as a way to discourage miners from buying up graphics cards.
Morgan Shaver
NVIDIA
In reports from outlets like PC Gamer and community commentary on Reddit and Twitter, it’s been revealed that NVIDIA is no longer blocking Ethereum (ETH) mining on its RTX 30-series graphics cards. Previously, NVIDIA’s RTX 30-series GPUs featured the Lite Hash Rate (LHR) cryptocurrency limiter which was initially rolled out with the RTX 3060 before later being incorporated into other GeForce GPUs.

Testing whether or not NVIDIA’s LHR limiter has in fact been removed or not, PC Gamer outlines their findings as follows:

Promo image of NVIDIA's RTX 3060 graphics card on a black background.
© NVIDIA

The goal of NVIDIA’s LHR limiter was supposedly to dissuade miners from buying up a surplus of graphics cards for activities like ETH mining at launch. That said, it seems like this is no longer necessary given recent developments such as Ethereum’s shift from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake in a move known as The Merge, which took place on September 15.

For more on NVIDIA’s removal of its LHR cryptocurrency limiter from its RTX 30-series GPUs, be sure to read through the report from PC Gamer. Looking for additional background information? Check out some of our previous coverage as well including Ethereum (ETH) completing The Merge in transition to proof-of-stake back in September, and details on how Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU originally featured the aforementioned Lite Hash Rate cryptocurrency limiter.

Senior Editor
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

