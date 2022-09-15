Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Ethereum (ETH) completes 'The Merge' in transition to proof-of-stake

The transition known as The Merge has been completed 'officially deprecating proof-of-work and reducing energy consumption by 99.95 percent' according to the Ethereum website.
Morgan Shaver
Reuters/Dado Ruvic
1

Back in July, Ethereum developers proposed a tentative date of September 19 for “The Merge” and now, a few days ahead of that mark, the transition to proof-of-stake has been completed. The news comes courtesy of the official Ethereum website which further outlines what The Merge is and its impact on things like the reduction of energy consumption.

Not only does The Merge reduce energy consumption, it also improves scalability and security via its new proof-of-stake consensus layer, the Beacon Chain. With this, the need for energy-intensive mining has been eliminated, and has enabled the network “to be secured using staked ETH.”

Originally, the Beacon Chain wasn’t processing Mainnet transactions according to the Ethereum website. However, after The Merge, the Beacon Chain has now become “the consensus engine for all network data, including execution layer transactions and account balances.”

Screenshot from Ethereum website showing a detailed explanation of The Merge and transition to proof-of-stake.
© Ethereum

The term “Eth2” has also been “deprecated” through The Merge as “Eth1” and “Eth2” have merged into a single chain. Moving forward, there’s no need to distinguish between the two as “there is just Ethereum.”

And for those who may be concerned about any loss of history as a result of The Merge, the website assures that no history was lost during the process of merging Mainnet with the Beacon Chain.

Additionally, The Merge didn’t change anything for Ethereum holders and users. To learn more about The Merge, be sure to pay a visit to the official Ethereum website. For more on cryptocurrency in general, also check out some of our previous coverage including the recent partnership between Square Enix and Oasys blockchain.

