Square Enix partners with Oasys blockchain

There's been some blockchain news in the gaming world to start this week off. Square Enix continues its efforts to move forward in the crypto space, announcing that it has partnered with Oasys to become a part of that company's blockchain.

Monday's news comes from GamesIndustry.Biz, which notes that Square Enix will become a node validator on the upcoming Oasys blockchain. Oasys is the company that claims to be building a more environmentally safe proof of stake blockchain, though there have been some skeptics as to whether such a thing is even possible. The Oasys blockchain is expected to launch later this year. Once it does, Square is expected to explore the idea of potential new games built on the Oasys blockchain.

Square Enix has been all-in on the blockchain idea. Recall that when Embracer Group acquired a bulk of Square Enix's Western developer studios, the latter publisher declared that it would use the money made to explore blockchain investments.

This move from Square comes just as Ubisoft clarifies its NFT intentions, noting that it is still in 'research mode' while endeavoring to get in on the concept early. We'll continue to follow these moves into Web3 and whether they wind up paying any dividends. Follow Shacknews for the latest updates.