Black Friday 2021 PC Gaming Deals
Despite the last two years of market insanity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still some sweet Black Friday 2021 deals to be had on a variety of PC gaming hardware and peripherals.
Just when you were getting used to the idea of living in 2021, the end of the year is right around the corner. This means that it's also time for the busiest shopping period of the year, Black Friday 2021. While the market for PC gaming parts and peripherals has been thrown out of whack by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, it's still possible to score some amazing deals on the latest parts and tech. While you probably won’t be able to score the big, fancy GPU you’ve had eyes on all year, but most everything else should be on the table. Have a glance at the best deals we could find across some of the web’s top retailers.
Across each of the retailers listed below, you’ll find some of the best deals of the Black Friday deal season, particularly on premium gaming PC accessories like microphones, AIO coolers, and high-end monitors.
Amazon
The world’s largest online retailer has some early deals on monitors, AIO coolers, and power supplies. They also run limited-time offers on Black Friday and the following days for eagle-eyed shoppers with quick mouse skills.
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor 240Hz - $999.99 ($1399.99)
- Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor 133Hz - $289.99 ($349.99)
- Blue Yeti Nano Premium Condenser USB Microphone - $79.99 ($99.99)
- Corsair iCUE H100i RGB Pro XT 240mm AIO cooler - $99.99 ($119.99)
- Corsair iCUE H150i Elite Capellix 360mm AIO cooler - $158.99 ($189.99)
- Sabrent 2TB Rocket Q4 NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD - $219.99 ($299.99)
- Corsair RM850x 850 Watt White Modular Power Supply - $118.99 ($154.99)
- Corsair RM750x 750 Watt White Modular Power Supply - $109.99 ($104.99)
Best Buy
As one of North America’s largest electronics retailers, Best Buy is a great spot to score deals on PC components and peripherals. They also offer convenient pickup service for most orders if shipping is not viable.
- Corsair 4000D Airflow MidTower Case - $79.99 ($94.99)
- Corsair iCUE 4000X RGB Tempered Glass MidTower Case - $114.99 ($134.99)
- NZXT - H510i Compact ATX MidTower Case - $89.99 ($134.99)
- Corsair LL Series 120mm Black RGB Case Fan 3-pack w/controller - $87.99 ($129.99)
- Corsair LL Series 120mm White RGB Case Fan 3-pack w/controller - $85.99 ($129.99)
- NZXT Kraken Z63 280mm AIO cooler with LCD Display - $234.99 ($259.99)
- PNY Anarchy-X 16GB 3200MHz DDR4 Desktop Memory - $59.99 ($84.99)
- Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB 3200MHz DDR4 Desktop Memory - $67.99 ($75.99)
- MSI B450 TOMAHAWK MAX AM4 Motherboard - $89.99 ($114.99)
- MSI Z590 PRO WIFI LGA1200 Motherboard - $159.99 ($199.99)
NewEgg
- Beyerdynamic Custom Game Headset - $139.99 ($319.99)
- Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch 170Hz 1440p Monitor - $279.99 ($359.99)
- Team Group MP33 M.2 2280 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVME SSD - $72.99 ($99.99)
- Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB DDR4 3600MHz Memory - $147.99 ($175.99)
- WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive for consoles and PC - $129.99 ($149.99)
- EVGA CLC 360 AIO RGB Cooler - $99.99 ($159.99)
- Pimax 5K Super VR Headset w/ Knuckle pads and SteamVR bases - $1324.15 ($1513.70)
While you may not have much luck scoring any GPUs this holiday season, there are clearly some amazing deals to be had on Black Friday for PC gaming components and peripherals. For more deals on console hardware, games, and all the best tech, make sure to have a glance at our Black Friday 2021 hub.
Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Black Friday 2021 PC Gaming Deals