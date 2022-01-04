Watch the AMD CES 2022 Keynote Product Premiere livestream here AMD is set to reveal its new line of Ryzen and Radeon hardware during its Product Premiere at CES 2022.

As another year kicks off, companies are looking toward the future and getting ready to show us what they’ve got planned for the next little while. One company that is ready to show us the goods is AMD. As part of CES 2022, AMD will host its 2022 Product Premiere where viewers will get some information on the tech company’s CPU and GPU technology. You can watch the livestream as it unfolds right below.

AMD 2022 Product Premiere – CES 2022

The AMD 2022 Product Premiere is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 4 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. The livestream will cover a host of AMD’s products, from its Ryzen processors to its Radeon graphics cards. You can check out the stream in the embed below.

A press release over on AMD’s site lays out what viewers can expect from the event. While not much information is given, it does reveal that AMD President and CEO Dr Lisa Su will host the event where the highlights will include “innovations and solutions featuring upcoming AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon graphics”. No doubt we’ll be hearing about the next line of GPUs that will be powering our rigs.

Whether or not Dr Su touches on the on-going chip shortage remains to be seen. It would be interesting to hear Dr Su’s thoughts on the problem and how AMD plans to address it. In April 2021, Nvidia, Intel, and TSMC warned that the shortage could extend into 2023. AMD’s new line of hardware could see more demand than the supply is ready to accept. But, no matter what happens in today’s keynote, you can be sure to find the information right here on Shacknews.