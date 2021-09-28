Battlefield 2042 PC specs and requirements EA and DICE are preparing their biggest launch of the year. Make sure your PC is ready for Battlefield 2042 with our system requirements guide.

While the Battlefield franchise has long been a consistent winner for both DICE and publisher Electronic Arts, the last few entries in the series have come under criticism from critics and fans alike for a variety of reasons. The teams behind the franchise have been hard at work on building the best possible Battlefield game and the unique release window of Holiday 2021 offers the chance for DICE’s first-person shooter to stand atop the video game mountain.

How well this all turns out is yet to be seen, but early indicators have shown lots of fan interest online following the various Battlefield 2042 trailers and information dumps over the past few months. As the Battlefield 2042 launch date grows closer, DICE is now ready to share details about PC hardware specs and minimum requirements. 2042 will work as both a cross-generational and next-gen release, meaning that PC users will be able to enjoy the game across a wide variety of system configurations. Those with the most powerful machines will even be able to experience Battlefield 2042 at a level of fidelity that eclipses that of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Battlefield 2042 PC specs and requirements

As anyone who has taken the chance to glance at the state of PC gaming hardware over the last two years can attest, buying or assembling a gaming PC during the COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful at best and impossible at worst. Thankfully, the official specs and minimum requirements for the PC version of Battlefield 2042 are more forgiving than initially thought. Certainly, being a cross-generational game helps those with low-end hardware get an experience similar to those on PS4 or Xbox One S consoles.

Minimum PC requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel): Core i5-6600K

Memory: 8 GB

Video Memory: 4 GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 kbps or faster

Hard-drive space: 100 GB

DICE has also offered a second set of specs that presumably target the game’s 128-player multiplayer battles. These scenarios will undoubtedly be the most taxing to systems, so you’ll want to meet or exceed the recommended requirements posted below for a true “next-generation” experience.

Recommended PC requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-4790

Memory: 16 GB

Video Memory: 8 GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 kbps or faster

Hard-drive space: 100 GB SSD

After a quick glance at the recommended PC specs, we think people will be pleasantly surprised at the performance they can get with older equipment while playing Battlefield 2042. While the GPU specs appear lofty at first glance, the cards listed simply represent the newest product lines and owners of older, powerful cards such as the GTX 1080 Ti and RTX 2070 will likely be in great shape. Even the Intel CPU listed in the official recommended requirements is more than five years old.

If you want to know more about Battlefield 2042, be sure to check out our other guides on the game, including crossplay details, map sizes and player counts, and finally pre-order bonuses. If you want to get your hands on the game early, you can get all the information on the upcoming open beta session here. Armed with knowledge, you’ll be able to get the most out of your time with Battlefield 2042 later this November.