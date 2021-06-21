Battlefield 2042 map sizes and player counts by platform Here are how map sizes and player counts will work in Battlefield 2042.

The Battlefield series is set to return after taking a few years off with the release of Battlefield 2042 later this year. Developed by DICE, Battlefield 2042 takes the series back to the modern era. As the title alludes, the game is set in the near future and will feature vehicles, gadgets, and more. The map sizes and player counts for Battlefield 2042 have been revealed, but will vary depending on where you’re playing the game.

When EA and DICE revealed Battlefield 2042 earlier this month, they clued us in on what average matches will consist of. The game will feature up to 128 players in a single match. However, only the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC versions of Battlefield 2042 will be able to support that player count. On the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game, player counts will be capped at 64, cutting them in half.

There’s a similar model being followed for maps. Battlefield 2042 is going to have some massive multiplayer maps to compensate for the high number of players, vehicles, and hazards. However, the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game will have reduced map sizes in comparison to the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC version of Battlefield 2042.

The difference in player counts and map sizes for Battlefield 2042 is due to technical limitations. Simply put, the PS4 and Xbox One just don’t have the power to properly handle 128-player matches and the massive maps that will be featured in Battlefield 2042. This restriction is also reflected in the game’s price, as the PS4 and Xbox One version costs $59.99 USD, while the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions cost $69.99. Interestingly enough, the PC version of the game only costs $59.99 USD, while still having all of the next-gen capabilities.

Those are the map sizes and player counts for Battlefield 2042 by platform. The game is set to launch this October. For more on Battlefield 2042, Shacknews has you covered.