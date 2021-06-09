Battlefield 2042 revealed with October 2021 release date We not only got a title and a look at gameplay, but we also learned exactly we'll be able to play Battlefield 2042 this coming October.

Fans have been waiting quite a while to see exactly what Electronic Arts and DICE have in store for us with the latest Battlefield game. Leaks, early reports, and speculation have run rampant surrounding the game, but we finally arrived at the day of the big reveal and it did not disappoint. We finally have a name. It’s Battlefield 2042, and what’s more, we know when it’s coming too. The game is set to launch in mid-October 2021.

EA and DICE did the big reveal for the new Battlefield game in a reveal livestream on June 9, 2021. It was here that we got a trailer revealing our first look at the game. Much as what was rumored and leaked previously, it was finally confirmed here with the Battlefield 2042 reveal that this game will take place in the near future. As such, it will feature familiar (if not slightly enhanced) weaponry and a host of tech gadgets and gear, though not tremendously outlandish. Perhaps most importantly, we got a release date. Battlefield 2042 is set to launch on October 22, 2021.

That wasn’t quite all. According to details shared on the Battlefield 2042 FAQ page, there will be beta sessions coming later this year with early access available for those who pre-order. Expect updates on this soon.

There has been some fantastic speculation in regards to Battlefield 2042. Some of the most interesting includes all new levels of dynamic weather and day/night cycles as the game goes on. The trailer teased this as well, including references to a Category 6 hurricane hitting the United States and more. It feels like battles in Battlefield 2042 are set to be their most dramatic and over-the-top yet.

Stay tuned leading up to the October 22 release date as we await further details and info on Battlefield 2042. We’ll have them posted right here at Shacknews as they become available.