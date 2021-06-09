Watch the Battlefield reveal livestream here Tune in to the Battlefield reveal livestream to see what's next for this iconic franchise.

It’s been years since the last Battlefield game was released but that’s all about to change. EA has announced that a Battlefield reveal is imminent, so imminent in fact that it’s happening today. You can watch the Battlefield reveal livestream right here on Shacknews. Let’s go!

Battlefield reveal livestream

The Battlefield livestream is scheduled to begin on June 9 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. There’s no indication on how long this livestream is going to last. If it’s just a trailer, then it will be a matter of minutes, but if we’re getting gameplay, viewers should anticipate a longer stream.

The livestream will be happening on the Battlefield YouTube channel. If you don’t want to contend with the stream chat, you can watch it using the embedded video above.

In terms of what players can expect from this Battlefield livestream, at the very least: a title reveal. However, it’s more likely we’ll be getting some form of trailer, hopefully some gameplay, and perhaps even a release date.

Now, the real question is whether this is a brand new entry in the series with a number, for example Battlefield 6, or a spin-off. Back in 2015, players were treated to Battlefield Hardline, followed by Battlefield 1, and then Battlefield V, so there’s really no pattern to use for guidance. There is, of course, always the hope we’ll be getting a Bad Company 3 announcement.

The Battlefield reveal is bound to be an exciting time for fans. It’s a beloved series that continues to draw tons of players that revel in the game’s iconic large maps and battles. After the Battlefield reveal, make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews as we will no doubt be taking another pass at the livestream to pick out things we learned or titbits that were missed. You can also stop by the Battlefield topic for our ongoing coverage in the lead up to, and after, the game’s release.