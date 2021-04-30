Battlefield 6's maps could feature battle-changing dynamic weather & day/night cycles Recent leaks about Battlefield 6's upcoming reveal suggest huge ways in which the environment may change throughout a match.

There’s a lot of buzz going around about the next Battlefield game. Supposedly built specifically for next-gen, Battlefield 6 is expected to come out this coming holiday season and will feature a major step forward for the franchise. How major? Well, we don’t have an official reveal outside of small teasings yet, but a recent leak suggests that Battlefield 6’s maps could not only feature day/night cycles, but also also major dynamic weather that could vastly affect the warzone as players fight it out.

These recent details come out of a leak from reputable Battlefield source and influencer Tom Henderson, who posted several findings on his Twitter and YouTube. A summarization was also posted on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit. According to Henderson’s findings, an upcoming reveal of Battlefield 6 was set to detail a number of vastly expanded features coming to the game’s multiplayer. These expansions include passing day and night cycles on maps, but perhaps more importantly, they suggest that the game could get dynamic weather, featuring rainstorms at the lightest and up to and including full-blown gameplay-affecting tornados.

Obviously, until we get official reveals and confirmation on this matter, the rumors should be taken cautiously. Nonetheless, it speaks to the magnitude DICE and Electronic Arts are going for with this upcoming next-gen version of Battlefield. Set to arrive sometime during the 2021 holidays, the focus is so heavy that EA apparently brought the team at Criterion Games in to lend a hand to the upcoming release. Moreover, the publisher’s lofty plans include preparing a standalone Battlefield mobile game for 2022 after Battlefield 6’s launch.

The type of dynamic weather the leaks suggest for Battlefield 6 are intriguing to say the least. With that in mind, we can’t wait to see what Electronic Arts and DICE have up their sleeve for a next-gen Battlefield reveal in the near future and launch later this year. Stay tuned as more information becomes available.