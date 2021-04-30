New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Battlefield 6's maps could feature battle-changing dynamic weather & day/night cycles

Recent leaks about Battlefield 6's upcoming reveal suggest huge ways in which the environment may change throughout a match.
TJ Denzer
7

There’s a lot of buzz going around about the next Battlefield game. Supposedly built specifically for next-gen, Battlefield 6 is expected to come out this coming holiday season and will feature a major step forward for the franchise. How major? Well, we don’t have an official reveal outside of small teasings yet, but a recent leak suggests that Battlefield 6’s maps could not only feature day/night cycles, but also also major dynamic weather that could vastly affect the warzone as players fight it out.

These recent details come out of a leak from reputable Battlefield source and influencer Tom Henderson, who posted several findings on his Twitter and YouTube. A summarization was also posted on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit. According to Henderson’s findings, an upcoming reveal of Battlefield 6 was set to detail a number of vastly expanded features coming to the game’s multiplayer. These expansions include passing day and night cycles on maps, but perhaps more importantly, they suggest that the game could get dynamic weather, featuring rainstorms at the lightest and up to and including full-blown gameplay-affecting tornados.

Obviously, until we get official reveals and confirmation on this matter, the rumors should be taken cautiously. Nonetheless, it speaks to the magnitude DICE and Electronic Arts are going for with this upcoming next-gen version of Battlefield. Set to arrive sometime during the 2021 holidays, the focus is so heavy that EA apparently brought the team at Criterion Games in to lend a hand to the upcoming release. Moreover, the publisher’s lofty plans include preparing a standalone Battlefield mobile game for 2022 after Battlefield 6’s launch.

The type of dynamic weather the leaks suggest for Battlefield 6 are intriguing to say the least. With that in mind, we can’t wait to see what Electronic Arts and DICE have up their sleeve for a next-gen Battlefield reveal in the near future and launch later this year. Stay tuned as more information becomes available.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    April 30, 2021 10:00 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Battlefield 6's maps could feature battle-changing dynamic weather & day/night cycles

    • sukabljat legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 30, 2021 10:40 AM

      Joint Ops, which had 128 players, and even larger maps than current BF, had that over 15 years ago.

    • theWhite legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 30, 2021 11:47 AM

      WEATHERLUTION!

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 30, 2021 11:47 AM

      They had this in BF4 I think?

      It was really cool.

      • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 30, 2021 11:51 AM

        Just for paracel storm

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 30, 2021 11:52 AM

          There was also some high-rise that would implode and leave a bunch of smoke and debris I thought?

          • peat legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 30, 2021 11:54 AM

            I think all the maps had some form of "levelution" as they called it. On the PC it had a tendency to crash half the server for the first 6 months

    • kill9 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 30, 2021 11:49 AM

      I mean they basically did this in BF4 with Paracel Storm, among other examples

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 30, 2021 12:04 PM

        I loved sitting on the beach on that map and just watching the storm roll in and water get super choppy. Game ruled.

      • NFXFSX legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 30, 2021 1:10 PM

        My favorite map with ease. Loved hunkering down on the spot where the ship crashes.

    • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 30, 2021 12:31 PM

      i'm really hoping they return to form with this one, considering COD is going back to snorefest WWII

