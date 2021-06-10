Battlefield 2042 pre-order bonuses Here are the pre-order bonuses for Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 has been announced for a fall release, bringing back one of the most popular franchises of the modern era. Taking the FPS series back to the modern era, Battlefield 2042 will be quite different from the last couple of Battlefield games. EA and DICE are hyping up the upcoming launch, which will include some neat pre-order bonuses for fans that secure their purchase of Battlefield 2042 ahead of time.

Battlefield 2042 pre-order bonuses

There are three different versions of Battlefield 2042 that fans can pre-order: the Standard Edition, Gold Edition, and Ultimate Edition. Here are the pre-order bonuses for every edition of Battlefield 2042:

Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition pre-order bonuses

Early Access to Open Beta

Baku ACB-90 melee takedown knife

Mr. Chompy Epic Weapon Charm

Landfall Player Card Background and Old Guard Tag

Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition pre-order bonuses

Everything included in the Standard Edition pre-order

Early access to game launch

Year One Pass: Four Specialists, Battle Passes, and three Epic Skin Bundles

Cross-Gen Bundle

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses

Everything included in the Gold Edition pre-order

Midnight Ultimate Bundle (includes Legendary outfit, Legendary weapon skin, and Legendary vehicle skin)

Official Digital Artbook

Pre-orders for Battlefield 2042 are live now, but prices will vary depending on your preferred platform. The Xbox One, PS4, and PC versions of Battlefield 2042 cost $59.99 USD, while the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game are priced at $69.99. It’s been confirmed that the current-gen and PC versions of Battlefield 2042 will support 128-player matches and larger maps.

It’s also worthy to note that if you buy Battlefield 2042 on a last-gen system, you will not be able to upgrade to the current-gen version unless you purchase the Gold Edition, which includes the Cross-Gen bundle.

Those are all the pre-order bonuses for Battlefield 2042. If you’re curious to learn more about the upcoming FPS game, check out our full breakdown of everything we know about Battlefield 2042.