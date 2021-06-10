New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Battlefield 2042 pre-order bonuses

Here are the pre-order bonuses for Battlefield 2042.
Donovan Erskine
5

Battlefield 2042 has been announced for a fall release, bringing back one of the most popular franchises of the modern era. Taking the FPS series back to the modern era, Battlefield 2042 will be quite different from the last couple of Battlefield games. EA and DICE are hyping up the upcoming launch, which will include some neat pre-order bonuses for fans that secure their purchase of Battlefield 2042 ahead of time.

Battlefield 2042 pre-order bonuses

There are three different versions of Battlefield 2042 that fans can pre-order: the Standard Edition, Gold Edition, and Ultimate Edition. Here are the pre-order bonuses for every edition of Battlefield 2042:

Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition pre-order bonuses

  • Early Access to Open Beta
  • Baku ACB-90 melee takedown knife
  • Mr. Chompy Epic Weapon Charm
  • Landfall Player Card Background and Old Guard Tag

Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition pre-order bonuses

  • Everything included in the Standard Edition pre-order
  • Early access to game launch
  • Year One Pass: Four Specialists, Battle Passes, and three Epic Skin Bundles
  • Cross-Gen Bundle

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses

  • Everything included in the Gold Edition pre-order
  • Midnight Ultimate Bundle (includes Legendary outfit, Legendary weapon skin, and Legendary vehicle skin)
  • Official Digital Artbook

Pre-orders for Battlefield 2042 are live now, but prices will vary depending on your preferred platform. The Xbox One, PS4, and PC versions of Battlefield 2042 cost $59.99 USD, while the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game are priced at $69.99. It’s been confirmed that the current-gen and PC versions of Battlefield 2042 will support 128-player matches and larger maps.

It’s also worthy to note that if you buy Battlefield 2042 on a last-gen system, you will not be able to upgrade to the current-gen version unless you purchase the Gold Edition, which includes the Cross-Gen bundle.

Those are all the pre-order bonuses for Battlefield 2042. If you’re curious to learn more about the upcoming FPS game, check out our full breakdown of everything we know about Battlefield 2042.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    June 10, 2021 6:45 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Battlefield 2042 pre-order bonuses

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 10, 2021 7:09 AM

      For the folks wondering "Early access to game launch" is one week early (October 15th)

    • JohnnyChugs
      reply
      June 10, 2021 7:54 AM

      Cross-gen upgrade as a "premium incentive" in special editions of games is my absolute least favorite marketing ploy of this latest console transition. Either wait to buy the game on next gen, pay extra to upgrade to it, or buy the game twice. Gross.

    • focusdaily legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 10, 2021 8:04 AM

      Want to play. Hyped to play. But the whole release and pre-order scheme seems so slimy. I really feel like I should wait a bit because this game has great potential to be a hot mess upon release.

      Would love to get in on the ground floor and be pArt of that exclusive club but I think ima wait a few months before going all in.

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 10, 2021 8:18 AM

        IIRC Battlefield has always been like this as far as early access for pre-orders go. I'm in, don't think it'll be that bad but I guess we'll see. After Cyberpunk my definition of 'buggy' has changed quite a bit.

      • theWhite legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 10, 2021 8:37 AM

        its EA, so of course its sleazy and risky.... but my hype lvl may be too much to counter my reason. In anycase, even if i do end up pre ordering, it will at the last possible moment...

