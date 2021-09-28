New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta start and end dates

Here are the dates and times for the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta.
Donovan Erskine
1

Battlefield 2042 is among the most anticipated games left on the 2021 release calendar. Returning the series to a futuristic setting, Battlefield 2042 will feature a wide array of weapons, vehicles, and environments for players to explore as they participate in all-out chaos. We’ll have our first chance to play the game for ourselves during its upcoming Open Beta. Let’s look at the start and end dates for the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta.

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta start and end dates

The Battlefield 2042 Open Beta will feature the Orbital map.
The Battlefield 2042 Open Beta will feature the Orbital map.

The Battlefield 2042 Open Beta will begin on October 6, 2021, and will end on October 9. The first two days of the Open Beta will be limited to players with early access, which is acquired by either pre-ordering Battlefield 2042 or subscribing to EA Play. Everybody else will be able to start enjoying the Open Beta on October 8. All players will have the ability to pre-load the Open Beta on their preferred platform beginning on October 5, so that they can jump right in the moment that it unlocks in their region.

The Battlefield 2042 Open Beta will be available for players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC. The game will support crossplay between the Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC. Xbox One and PS4 will be limited to crossplay with each other. During the Open Beta, players will experience Battlefield 2042’s version of Conquest, the massive sandbox mode that sees players looking to control different sectors. The Open Beta will take place on Orbital, a new map that takes place at the site of a rocket launch.

The Battlefield 2042 Open Beta will also feature four Specialists: Mackay, Falck, Boris, and Casper. Players on Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC will get to experience 128-player matches, with the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game being limited to 64.

Those are starting and ending dates and times for the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta. More information about accessing the game can be found on the EA website. We’ll continue to cover the latest Battlefield 2042 updates right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

