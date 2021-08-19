New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Will Battlefield 2042 have crossplay?

Players gearing up for Battlefield 2042 are wondering if crossplay will be supported.
Bill Lavoy
1

Battlefield 2042 is just over two months away from its release. In the lead up to DICE’s next big shooter, players have oodles of questions that need answers. Today, we’ll answer the burning question on the minds of many about crossplay support for Battlefield 2042.

Will Battlefield 2042 have crossplay support?

Battlefield 2042 Crossplay Support
Battlefield 2042 will feature crossplay support, but restrictions apply based on platform generation.

Yes, Battlefield 2042 will have crossplay support. Players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S will have support for crossplay with each other. Players on the Xbox One and PS4 will have crossplay restricted to those two platforms. The reason for this is that the map size and player count change between the generations of each platform.

To detail this even further, players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S will enjoy larger versions of the maps with up to 128 players active in a match. Therefore, crossplay is possible between these three platforms. Players on the PS4 and Xbox One will have slightly smaller versions of the maps, with only 64 players in a match. For this reason, PS4 and Xbox One will have crossplay enabled only between those two platforms.

Battlefield 2042 PS4 Xbox One Crossplay

While crossplay between all platforms would be ideal, it doesn’t make sense to limit the map size or the player count on more powerful platforms. Having the player base for Battlefield 2042 separated into two groups is better than being restricted to playing only against players on the same platform. I’m interested to see how things play out between console players with controllers versus PC players using a mouse and keyboard, but I suppose if you PTFO you can be effective either way.

It’s great to see that Battlefield 2042 will have crossplay support in some form for all players. Things are looking good for the next Battlefield title overall, and we’ll be staying on top of everything notable in the lead up to release and long after it. You can check out a complete list of our coverage via the Battlefield 2042 topic page on Shacknews.

Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola