Will Battlefield 2042 have crossplay? Players gearing up for Battlefield 2042 are wondering if crossplay will be supported.

Battlefield 2042 is just over two months away from its release. In the lead up to DICE’s next big shooter, players have oodles of questions that need answers. Today, we’ll answer the burning question on the minds of many about crossplay support for Battlefield 2042.

Will Battlefield 2042 have crossplay support?

Battlefield 2042 will feature crossplay support, but restrictions apply based on platform generation.

Yes, Battlefield 2042 will have crossplay support. Players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S will have support for crossplay with each other. Players on the Xbox One and PS4 will have crossplay restricted to those two platforms. The reason for this is that the map size and player count change between the generations of each platform.

To detail this even further, players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S will enjoy larger versions of the maps with up to 128 players active in a match. Therefore, crossplay is possible between these three platforms. Players on the PS4 and Xbox One will have slightly smaller versions of the maps, with only 64 players in a match. For this reason, PS4 and Xbox One will have crossplay enabled only between those two platforms.

While crossplay between all platforms would be ideal, it doesn’t make sense to limit the map size or the player count on more powerful platforms. Having the player base for Battlefield 2042 separated into two groups is better than being restricted to playing only against players on the same platform. I’m interested to see how things play out between console players with controllers versus PC players using a mouse and keyboard, but I suppose if you PTFO you can be effective either way.

It’s great to see that Battlefield 2042 will have crossplay support in some form for all players. Things are looking good for the next Battlefield title overall, and we’ll be staying on top of everything notable in the lead up to release and long after it. You can check out a complete list of our coverage via the Battlefield 2042 topic page on Shacknews.