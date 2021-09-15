New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Battlefield 2042 delayed to November release date

EA has confirmed that Battlefield 2042's launch has been pushed to November.
Donovan Erskine
1

As we head into the season of fall video game releases, there had been much speculation surrounding the upcoming installment in the Battlefield franchise. The rumor mill had been churning, with several sources indicating that the first-person shooter game would not be not be launching on its original date. These rumors proved to be true, as EA has now announced that Battlefield 2042 is being delayed to November.

Battlefield 2042 was originally scheduled to launch on October 22, 2021, but will now be released on November 19, 2021. EA and DICE announced the move in a post to the game’s Twitter account on September 15, 2021. The delay puts Battlefield 2042 roughly a month after it was originally scheduled to hit shelves.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

