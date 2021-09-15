Battlefield 2042 delayed to November release date EA has confirmed that Battlefield 2042's launch has been pushed to November.

As we head into the season of fall video game releases, there had been much speculation surrounding the upcoming installment in the Battlefield franchise. The rumor mill had been churning, with several sources indicating that the first-person shooter game would not be not be launching on its original date. These rumors proved to be true, as EA has now announced that Battlefield 2042 is being delayed to November.

Battlefield 2042 was originally scheduled to launch on October 22, 2021, but will now be released on November 19, 2021. EA and DICE announced the move in a post to the game’s Twitter account on September 15, 2021. The delay puts Battlefield 2042 roughly a month after it was originally scheduled to hit shelves.

An update from the Battlefield team pic.twitter.com/K53VNM2tTz — Battlefield (@Battlefield) September 15, 2021

This story is developing...