AMD unveils new series of Radeon RX 7900 XT GPUs The fresh line of graphics cards will be powered by AMD's new RDNA 3 technology.

AMD has officially revealed its new line of graphics cards powered by RDNA 3 technology. The Radeon RX 7900 series comes in two flavors, the XT and XTX, featuring 20GB and 24GB of GDDR6 respectively.

On November 3, 2022, AMD hosted its "together we advance_gaming" show where the team unveiled the progress it has made in computing. Chief among these announcements was a new line of RDNA 3 graphics cards, the Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB GDDR6 and Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB.

Chair and CEO Dr Lisa Su took to the stage to talk about the RDNA 3 chip which features 61 TFLOPS of computing power, 5.3TB/s chiplet interconnection, and some 58 billion transistors. With RDNA 3, the team achieved a 54 percent improvement over the previous generation in a performance-per-watt comparison. Dr Su then introduced SVP and Product Technology Architect Sam Naffziger to speak more about the upcoming graphics card.

Naffziger went into some depth about the technology being used in the chiplets. Of note is that the engineers have been able to increase transistors-per-mm² by 165 percent. “We have a tightly integrated unit which shares resources to deliver the most power and area-efficient performance,” Naffziger said. “We’ve tuned it to provide the right blend of flexible, highly efficient, stream processing, additional AI acceleration capabilities, and greatly enhanced ray tracing acceleration.”

Consumers will be able to pick up both of these cards on December 13, 2022. The RX 7900 XTX has a price point of $999 USD while the RX 7900 XT comes in at $899. AMD also notes that there is no need to change up the power cable, so users should be able to swap in their new GPU with ease. Be sure to check out our AMD page for more information on the company including a look at how it performed during its Q3 2022 reporting period.