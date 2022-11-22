Shacknews Holiday 2022 Gift Guide for Gamers

It’s holiday season and no matter what you celebrate, it’s always the perfect time to buy that gamer in your life some awesome gifts. For those that are maybe having trouble deciding what to get (or perhaps you’re struggling to come up with ideas), we’ve dug through some of the goodies we’ve checked out over the year and have a comprehensive gift guide just for you. Below you’ll find everything from computer peripherals and table top games to figurines, collectibles, and more!

Video Games

Let’s start off with the obvious and easy picks. This year had a lot of incredible games released across multiple consoles and platforms. Here are some of the standouts from this year that you might consider purchasing:

If you don’t want to get them one single game, there are some other options including Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. These are Netflix-like subscriptions that grant the special gamer in your life access to a vast library of titles. Nintendo also offers subscriptions to Nintendo Switch Online with options for individual and family packs, as well as the Expansion Pack add-on that grants on-demand access to additional games from the past and select DLCs for top first-party Nintendo titles.

Board games, card games, and tabletop games

Whether you’re playing board games with family, card games with friends, or whipping out some other type of tabletop game, you’re always in for a good time. There are certainly a couple of great options for this year’s holiday season.

Deep Rock Galactic - Kickstarter This is a board game about being dwarves, mining resources, and killing giant bugs

Pan Am board game – Amazon $24.95 Grab this for the person in your life who loves flight simulators or has an interest in American airlines

Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield Ultra-Premium Collection Charizard - Amazon $119.99 The Pokemon Trading Card Game remains a hot ticket item for both players and collectors. Sword & Shield Charizard has been particularly sought after and is currently in surprising abundance.



Chairs

Shacknews had the pleasure of checking out some fantastic chairs this year, but three stuck out. If you know that your friend, kid, or partner needs a new chair, consider one of these:

We’ve also got individual reviews for the DXRacer Craft Series, AndaSeat Jungle 2, and Secretlab TITAN EVO 2022 Stealth Edition in case you need additional information. There are differences between each one so check them out before you buy.

Headset & Audio

A gamer isn’t going to get far without decent audio. In fact, even someone who enjoys a spot of video games every now and again can benefit from a comfy headset. Some of the best-in-class headsets come from SteelSeries. Shacknews checked out two wireless version this year, both of which raved about:

Alternatively, why not opt for a speaker setup for those times when you don’t want to wear a headset? SteelSeries also offers a range of speakers from a 2.1 setup to 5.1 surround sound.

If you need a more portable audio solution, but one that doesn't demand the high cost of an official Apple product, there are some strong earbud sets out there. We have a few selections that you may want to add to your collection, whether you're taking them for a jog or getting a few games in on your phone, tablet, or gaming console. (Okay, sure, we'll include Apple AirPods here, too.)

If you're getting into virtual reality, we have some audio accessories to help suit your VR needs.

Logitech CHORUS Off-ear integrated audio for Meta Quest 2 - $99.99 The CHORUS is a great option for Meta Quest 2 players who want to bring better sound out of their VR experience, but don't want something resting directly on their ears. Playing off the design of the sound system on the Valve Index HMD, the Logitech CHORUS connects pretty easily into the Meta Quest 2 whether you've got the standard fabric strap or Pro Strap. It then provides a solid, touch-free sound ecosystem, custom-tuned to get the most out of your games. In games like The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, it really brings an extra layer of life to the game while leaving your ears comfy and untouched. All-in-all it's an excellent option for sound connoisseurs in the VR space.



As with the chairs, we have reviews for most of these products. Have a read of them before making your selection, as it might help you decide to go one way or the other:

Mice & Keyboards

Anyone who plays video games on a PC will eventually need a new mouse and keyboard. Nowadays, even console players can plug a mouse and keyboard into their system and play some titles using this tried and true method. Here are some of our picks for keyboards and mice:

Mice

Keyboards

If you're a console gamer, we have some recommendations for you, too. Here are some of our controller choices.

Controllers

PDP Nintendo Switch 1-UP Glow in the Dark REMATCH Controller - $27.99 The PDP Nintendo Switch 1-UP Glow in the Dark REMATCH is a wired gamepad in the style of an Xbox Elite Controller, but built for the Nintendo Switch. It's wired, but features a very long cord for play from most anywhere in a standard living room, and it also features buttons on the bottom end of the controller which can programmed for quick use or turned off entirely. It's a very low-cost option for the Nintendo Switch that performs admirably in comparison to standard Joy-Cons or the wireless Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. We'd even argue the D-Pad feels better than the official peripherals. A solid pickup if you want Pro Controller gameplay without paying Pro Controller prices.

Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller The Victrix Pro BFG wireless controller is a high-end gamepad built for both the competitive FPS player and the competitive fighting game player. With a slew of customizable modules at the ready, this controller will be your peripheral of choice whether you want a leg up on Call of Duty or the latest Street Fighter.



Action Figures, Figurines & Toys

Is your mantelpiece looking empty? Perhaps some more conversation starters are needed to adorn your barren shelves or coffee tables. To help break the ice and get your friends talking during a party, pick up one of these gifts.

Miscellaneous

Sometimes a gift can lie outside of the typical bounds of traditional gift giving. These might be major purchases or something that’s not really a toy or video game but would otherwise appeal to a gamer. If you’re still looking for gift ideas, one of these might be the one you were searching for.

As the holiday season draws near, it’s never too early to start buying gifts for those you care about. Be sure to check back as we’ll be added to this holiday 2022 gift guide. We’re constantly discovering more exciting products that we love that we think your gamer friends, children, or partner might also enjoy. Found something cool? Drop a link in the comment thread below.

