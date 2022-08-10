EVO 2022: Arcade1UP Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 cabinet interview Arcade1UP Senior Vice President of Licensing and Business development John Diamonon shares what it took to bring MvC2 to a home arcade cabinet

Arcade1UP has continued to capture a lot of love from the old-school arcade community, and especially the FGC with its nearly arcade-perfect recreations of classic gaming cabinets. At EVO 2022, the company dropped a huge announcement: An Arcade1UP Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 arcade machine will soon be available. We got to speak with Arcade1UP Senior Vice President of Licensing and Business Development John Diamonon to speak about a number of factors that allowed the MvC2 cab to happen and what it was like to announce at the physical return of EVO.

One of the biggest concerns on Arcade1UP’s mind was making sure the Marvel vs. Capcom 2 cabinet felt authentic to the original arcade game’s play. MvC2 is such a beloved title among old-school fighting and arcade game fans that if it didn’t feel right, it would be a disaster. Thankfully, Diamonon had some experience working on the original game, plus the team has the aid of consultants like Justin Wong to tell them what works and what doesn’t.

Diamonon also spoke to how exciting it was to be able to share the news of the MvC2 Arcade1UP cabinet at EVO 2022. It was a perfect storm of good happenings, according to Diamonon. The team could have announced the cabinet in a press release, but it would have felt wrong, given how important this game is to its fans. With EVO returning, it felt like perfect timing for the team to finally be able to share the good news. Finally, Diamonon also speaks to how Arcade1UP’s growing relations with Marvel and Disney on projects like the Star Wars and X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinets helped to smooth the process to making an Arcade1UP MvC2 cabinet possible.

Arcade1UP is opening pre-orders for the Marvel vs. Capcom 2 arcade cabinet on September 8. It will feature 8 games, including:

Marvel vs Capcom 2

Marvel vs Capcom

Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter

X-Men vs Street Fighter

Marvel Super Heroes

X-Men: Children of the ATOM

X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse

Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems

It will also feature online play with other Arcade1UP machines, including the X-Men Vs. Street Fighter cabinet, as well as online leaderboards. Diamonon suggests players go to the product page and click the “Notify Me” button so they can be among those who get what he expects may be a limited supply of this cabinet.

